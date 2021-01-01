पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता दिवस:60 अधिकारी व कार्मिक सम्मानित, अधिकारी बाेले- लोकतंत्र में मतदाताओं की भूमिका अहम

नागाैर
  • राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर बीआर मिर्धा राजकीय महाविद्यालय में जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम का आयाेजन

11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम बीआर मिर्धा महाविद्यालय के सभागार में आयोजित हुआ। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मनोज कुमार ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि लोकतंत्र में मतदाताओं की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण होती है, इसलिए उसे कैसे सशक्त करें और जागरूक करें, यह बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण कार्य है।

निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशन में कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करते हुए नागौर जिले में अब तक सभी चुनाव शांतिपूर्वक व सुरक्षित तरीके से सम्पन्न हुए हैं। मिर्धा व माडी बाई महाविद्यालय प्रशासन का चुनाव प्रबंधन में दिए गए सहयोग के प्रति साधुवाद व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव प्रबंधन में लगे प्रभारी अधिकारियों, बीएलओ, सुपरवाइजर व अन्य प्रकोष्ठ के कार्मिकों से आह्वान किया कि प्रत्येक चुनाव नए नवाचार लेकर आता है, इस दृष्टि से अपडेट रहें।

कार्यक्रम में विशिष्ट अतिथि जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जवाहर चाैधरी ने कहा कि 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस की थीम सभी मतदाता सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित और जागरूक बने रखी गई है। सभी कार्मिकों को संकल्पबद्ध होकर इस थीम को धरातलीय स्तर पर साकार करना चाहिए।

नागौर में लगातार 2019 से चुनाव की प्रक्रिया किसी ने किसी रूप में चल रही है, कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों द्वारा टीमवर्क जितना बढ़िया होगा, कार्य का परिणाम उतना ही अच्छा रहेगा। प्रधानाचार्य डॉ शंकर लाल जाखड़ ने कहा कि संविधान की अवधारणा में हमारी क्या भूमिका है, इस पर विचार करने से अधिक संविधान के अनुसार क्रियान्वयन करना अधिक श्रेष्ठ रहता है।

प्रत्येक व्यक्ति अपना अपना कार्य श्रेष्ठता से पूर्ण करें तभी संविधान की सार्थकता रहती है। कार्यक्रम संयोजन मो. शरीफ छींपा ने किया। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर आयोजित जिला स्तरीय समारोह में उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मनोज कुमार ने उपस्थित अधिकारियों व कार्मिकों व काॅलेज विद्यार्थियों को मतदाता शपथ दिलाई।

ये अधिकारी व कार्मिक हुए सम्मानित : राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर चुनावाें में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने पर 60 अधिकारियों व कार्मिकों को एडीएम मनोज कुमार व जिला परिषद के सीईओ जवाहर चाैधरी ने प्रशस्ति पत्र व मोमेंटो प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया। कार्यक्रम में निर्वाचन रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी रविन्द्र कुमार, सैयद सिराज अली जैदी, सहायक निर्वाचन रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी रुघाराम सैन व विभिन्न प्रकोष्ठ के रामनिवास मारूका, योगेश कुमार, नारायणराम सीरवी, माना राम पचार, रामदयाल मांजू, हेमन्त उज्जवल, सोहन राम बुगालिया, राजेन्द्र प्रजापत, भागचंद तिवाड़ी, राधाकिशन निम्बड़, अरशद हुसैन, पांचा राम जेठू, नरेन्द्र सोनी, रामपाल, रामेश्वर लाल तांडी, लक्ष्मीनारायण गहलोत, संजय सोनी व मोहम्मद शरीफ छींपा को सम्मानित किया गया।

इसी प्रकार पर्यवेक्षकों में इंद्रचंद जांगिड़, महावीर प्रसाद शर्मा, उपेन्द्रसिंह, प्रहलाद सिंह झोरड़ा, जगदीश, हरनामसिंह, नरसीलाल, राजकुमार, गौरीशंकर, इंद्रजीत चौहान तथा बीएलओ बंशीलाल, सांवरमल, हरिश्वर पंवार, बशीर खान, साले मोहम्मद खान, मुकेश कुमार सैनी, रामनिवास जांगिड़, लालचंद, सवाईदान, ओमप्रकाश बागड़िया, योगेश कुमार भार्गव, शक्तिसिंह राठौड़, राजेश, सुनील कुमार, हनुमान सहाय मीणा, चेतन राम बगड़िया, ताराचंद जादम, अशोक माली, केवलराम, रामागिरी गोस्वामी, विजय कुमार प्रजापत, गंगाराम, रामकिशोर मीणा, मोहम्मद आरिफ, जाकिर हुसैन, जगदीश प्रसाद गुर्जर, नंदकिशोर रेगर, याकूब अली भाटी, हीरा राम व माणकचंद खींची को सम्मानित किया गया।

सरकारी कार्यालयों व शिक्षण संस्थानों में दिलाई मतदाता शपथ: राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर जिले के सभी सरकारी कार्यालयों व शिक्षण संस्थानों में मतदाता दिवस की शपथ दिलाई गई। एडीएम ने कलेक्ट्रेट स्टाफ, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. मेहराम महिया ने स्वास्थ्य भवन में, सहायक निदेशक दुर्गासिंह उदावत ने सूचना केन्द्र में स्थानीय स्टाफ को मतदाता शपथ दिलवाई। वहीं जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग में अधीक्षण अभियंता जगदीश चंद्र व्यास तथा राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक महाविद्यालय में प्राचार्य इंदुबाला शर्मा ने स्टाफ व विद्यार्थियों को मतदाता शपथ दिलाई।
विशाल को मिला पहला ई-एपीक कार्ड
राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में नागौर जिले का ई-एपीक कार्ड की प्रति नागौर निवासी विशाल सिंह राठौड़ को मिला। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर ई-एपिक यानी इलेक्ट्रानिक मतदाता पहचान पत्र प्रक्रिया की शुरूआत की गई है। इस ई-एपिक यानी इलेक्ट्रॉल फोटो आइडेंटी कार्ड की सुविधा से अब कोई भी मतदाता अपने मोबाइल पर भी ऑनलाइन स्वयं का मतदाता बोर्ड डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे।

