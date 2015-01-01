पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्माण कार्य:परबतसर से बडू व हरनावां तक 25 किलोमीटर तक बनेगी दोहरी सड़क

हरनावां3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक बोले- शीघ्र ही सात मीटर की डामरीकृत सड़क का तोहफा मिलेगा

परबतसर विधायक रामनिवास गावड़िया ने प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के तहत दो देव स्थान बडू बालाजी और हरनावां रानाबाई मंदिर तक परबतसर तेजाजी मंदिर से सड़क का प्रपोजल बनाकर राज्य सरकार को भिजवाया है। शीघ्र ही सात मीटर की डामरीकृत सड़क का गावों को तोहफा होगा।

जानकारी के अनुसार पूर्व में विधायक गावड़िया ने बडू से हरनावां व बडू से भादवा सड़क के लिए एक करोड़ की स्वीकृति आने की बात कही थी, लेकिन सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने उनकी स्वीकृति नहीं लेने को लेकर केंद्र सरकार को लेटर भिजवाकर सड़कों पर रोक लगवा दी थी। गावड़िया ने बताया कि इस दरमियान कुराड़ा रतनास, बडू से तेली बेरा ललाना, ढाढोता से बाजवास, बडू से भादवा वाया नैनिया कंवलाद के 42 किलोमीटर के प्रपोजल बनाकर भिजवाए थे। साथ ही सभी सड़कोें की वित्तीय स्वीकृति भी आ गई, टेंडर बाकी थे। एेसे मेें सांसद के पत्र ने सभी सड़कों को निरस्त करवा दिया। अब नए सिरे से कार्य करवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि देवस्थान की सड़क को त्वरित गति से बनवाया जाएगा। साथ ही ग्रामीणांचल की टूटी सड़कों को भी शीघ्र बनवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि बडू के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को क्रमोन्नत किया जा चुका है अब बिल्डिंग का कार्य शुरू करवा दिया जाएगा। साथ ही सभी पैड शीघ्र सृजित करवायें जाएंगे। परबतसर बागोट भकरी स्टेट हाइवे 21 का भी काम करवाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें