पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नागौर जिले में भीषण हादसा:तेज रफ्तार कार पिकअप से टकराकर सड़क किनारे खड़े डंपर से भिड़ी, तीन ने मौके पर ही तोड़ा दम

रोल35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रोल। डीडवाना रोड पर डंपर से भिड़ी कार। हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई।
  • डीडवाना रोड पर बांसड़ा गांव के पास हुआ हादसा

(प्रशांत अबोटी). डीडवाना रोड पर बांसड़ा गांव के पास बीती रात कार और पिकअप की भीषण टक्कर में कार में सवार तीन लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। हादसे में एक घायल हो गया। जयपुर से नागौर आ रही कार बांसड़ा के पास पिकअप से टकरा गई। तेज रफ्तार होने के कारण कार सड़क किनारे खड़े एक डंपर में जा घुसी। हादसे के बाद कार में सवार तीन की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि एक घायल हो गया।

दुर्घटना के बाद रोल टोल नाके के नर्सिंग स्टाफ सुरेश फूलफगर व लक्ष्मण रामावत ने टोल नाके की एम्बुलेंस द्वारा कार में सवार गंभीर घायलों को नागौर के जेएलएन अस्पताल पहुंचाया। वहां डॉक्टरों ने कृष्णा कॉलोनी नागौर निवासी अधिवक्ता गौतम नायक (35) पुत्र भंवरलाल नायक व अजमेरी गेट नागौर निवासी शागिर खान (42) पुत्र गफ्फार खान तथा पीएचईडी कॉलोनी नागौर निवासी शिक्षक लक्ष्मण सिंह माली (45) पुत्र बाबूलाल माली को मृत घोषित कर दिया।

कार में सवार नागौर निवासी सत्यवीर वाल्मीकि (24) के पर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। तीनों मृतकों का शुक्रवार को नागौर के जेएलएन अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप कर दिए। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंखाप पंचायत ने अब लड़कों को लेकर सुनाया फरमान, कहा- तंग कपड़े पहनेंगे तो लगेगा जुर्माना - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें