अच्छी पहल:जनता के बीच जाकर भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत सुनेंगे एसीबी के अधिकारी

नागौर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनसंवाद मुहिम के तहत उद्योगपतियों, व्यापारियों एवं सामाजिक संगठनों से संवाद करेंगे, हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1064 जारी

भ्रष्टाचार पर लगाम कसने के लिए अब भ्रष्टाचार विरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) के अधिकारी जनता के बीच जाकर उनकी शिकायत सुनेंगे और समाधान कराएंगे। ब्यूरो के महानिदेशक बीएल सोनी के निर्देशन में राज्य में भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ जीरो टाॅलरेंस की नीति लागू करने के लिए विशेष मुहिम शुरू की गई है। इसमें जिला मुख्यालयों पर एसीबी के अधिकारी मौके पर जाकर आमजन, उद्योगपतियों, व्यापारियों एवं सामाजिक संगठनों से संवाद करेंगे।

उन्हें विभाग की कार्यप्रणाली की भी जानकारी दी जाएगी। बताया गया कि अभियान के तहत कोई भी व्यक्ति राज्य व केंद्र सरकार के ऐसे कर्मचारी व अधिकारी के खिलाफ शिकायत कर सकता है, जो काम के बदले पैसे मांगते हैं या पैसा नहीं देने पर अनावश्यक रूप से काम को रोकते हैं।

ऐसे लोगों की एसीबी शिकायत सुनेगी और उनको सहायता करेगी। ब्यूरो के अधिकारियों से लोग रिश्वत मांगने वाले कर्मचारी व अधिकारी, पद का दुरुपयोग कर अनुचित लाभ देने वाले, प्रत्यक्ष या अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से भ्रष्टाचार में शामिल होने, सरकारी अधिकारी द्वारा काम में अनियमितता कर घोटाले करने, भ्रष्टाचार के जिरए अवैध रूप से धन एकत्रित करने व दलाल के जरिए पैसा लेने की शिकायत कर सकते हैं।

भ्रष्टाचारियों के खिलाफ 1064 डायल करें: एसीबी ने भ्रष्टाचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए राज्य स्तर पर हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1064 जारी किया है। कोई भी व्यक्ति हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत कर सकता है। शिकायतों पर एसीबी द्वारा तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सूचना देने वालों के नाम गोपनीय रहेंगे

महानिदेशक वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से दिए निर्देश में बताया गया कि अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के भ्रष्टाचार की गोपनीय रूप से जानकारी देने वाले लोगों के नाम व पते उजागर नहीं किए जाएंगे। 15 दिन में चलेगा जनसंवाद कार्यक्रम: जिले में 15 दिन में जनसंवाद चलाया जाएगा। इसमें उद्योगपतियों, व्यापारियों, सामाजिक संगठनों एवं आमजन से बात की जाएगी।

एसीबी के अधिकारी वहां जाकर भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत सुनेंगे और समाधान कराएंगे। इसके अलावा तहसीलों में भी इसी तरह के संवाद कार्यक्रम रखे जाएंगे। इन कार्यक्रमों के जरिए लोगों को जोड़कर भ्रष्टाचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई में सहयोग करने के लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा। डीजी के निर्देश मिले हैं। व्यापारियों व एनजीओ आदि से जनसंवाद किया जाएगा।

उनसे भ्रष्टाचार करने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के बारे में जानकारी ली जाएगी। हालांकि एसीबी द्वारा ये काम पहले से किए जा रहे हैं। इसी के कारण भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायतें मिली तो जिले में 16 ट्रेप की कार्रवाईयां हुई हैं।

