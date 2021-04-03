पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:विवाहिता से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म प्रकरण में 10 दिन में ही आरोपी गिरफ्तार और चालान पेश

नागौर5 घंटे पहले
  • परबतसर थाना इलाके में 19 जनवरी को हुई घटना, पुलिस ने तीन जनों को माना है आरोपी

जिले के परबतसर थाना इलाके के एक गांव में विवाहिता से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के गंभीर प्रकरण में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी से लेकर इनके खिलाफ कोर्ट में चालान पेश करने तक के कार्य में पुलिस की काफी तत्परता दिखाई पड़ी है। पुलिस ने वारदात दर्ज होने के 10 दिनों के भीतर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के साथ उनके खिलाफ कोर्ट में चालान भी पेश कर दिया है। पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनखड़ ने बताया कि वारदात में पुलिस ने तीन जनों को आरोपी माना है। इनमें परबतसर थाना इलाके के गांगवा निवासी पांचूराम पुत्र लालूराम जाट, कानाराम पुत्र नंदाराम जाट व श्रवण राम पुत्र नारायणराम गुर्जर है। इनके खिलाफ पुलिस ने बुधवार को न्यायालय में चालान पेश कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा पुलिस की प्रथम सूचना रिपोर्ट के अनुसार दर्ज मामले में पुलिस अनुसंधान, मेडिकल रिपोर्ट व ओपिनियन के साथ गवाहों के बयानों में कांच की बोतल डालने के तथ्य कहीं भी सामने नहीं आए हैं।

वहीं आईपीसी की धारा 376 डी, एससी/एसटी एक्ट के साथ अन्य धाराओं में अपराध को प्रमाणित माना गया है। एसपी ने बताया कि पीड़िता को आर्थिक मदद दिलाने की प्रयास किए जा रहे है। इसके चलते जल्द से जल्द आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी और चालान पेश करवाया गया है।
घटना के बाद ऐसे चला पुलिस का अनुसंधान
इस प्रकरण में 24 जनवरी को परबतसर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई थी। इसमें प्रकरण को 19 जनवरी का बताया गया था। इस प्रकरण में पुलिस ने सबसे पहले तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। इसके साथ ही मेडिकल बोर्ड से मेडिकल करवाया गया। पीडि़ता के 161 सीआरपीसी के तहत बयान दर्ज किए गए।

मौके से सबूत एवं अन्य सामग्री को जब्त किया गया। एफएसएल नागौर से वारदात स्थल का निरीक्षण करवाया गया, फोटोग्राफी करवाई व सूक्ष्म साक्ष्य जुटाए गए। विवाहिता जिस हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती रही पुलिस ने उस डॉक्टर के भी बयान दर्ज किए।

आरोपी पांचूराम को पुलिस ने 26 जनवरी को गिरफ्तार किया वहीं श्रवण राम व कानाराम को 29 जनवरी को गिरफ्तार कर उनका भी मेडिकल करवाया गया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के कब्जे से एक मोटरसाइकिल को भी जब्त किया है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपियों को 30 जनवरी को न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से उनको न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजने के आदेश हुए।

