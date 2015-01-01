पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:डेढ़ साल से झील संरक्षण की कार्रवाई, 10 फीसदी हिस्सा भी नहीं हुआ संरक्षित

नावां सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रभावी कार्रवाई के लिए कल नागौर जिला कलेक्टर लेंगे बैठक

प्रशासन की ओर से सांभर झील को संरक्षित करने के लिए लगभग दो साल से लगातार प्रयास किया जा रहा है तथा नियमित कार्यवाही भी की जा रही है लेकिन सांभर झील क्षेत्र अतिक्रमण व अवैध बोरवेलों से मुक्त नहीं हो पाया है। प्रशासन की ओर से केवल मोहनपुरा झील क्षेत्र में कार्यवाही की जाती है जबकि झील क्षेत्र में खाखड़की गांव से मां शाकम्भरी मंदिर के बीच सैकड़ों की तादाद में बोरवेल है लेकिन प्रशासन की ओर से कार्यवाही नहीं की जाती है। माता के मंदिर जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को भी काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

खाखड़की रोड होते हुए झील के अन्दर से माता के मंदिर जाने वाले मार्ग पर सैकड़ों की तादाद में बोरवेल है तथा मार्ग के बीच में से अवैध विद्युत केबिले गुजर रही है। जिससे लोगों को करंट का भी भय लगा रहता है। लेकिन प्रशासन की ओर से आज तक इस क्षेत्र में कार्यवाही नहीं की गई है। प्रशासन को जानकारी होने के बावजूद समग्र झील क्षेत्र में कार्यवाही नहीं की जाकर एक क्षेत्र में कार्यवाही कर इतिश्री कर ली जाती है, जिससे झील संरक्षित होने के बजाय ओर अधिक दशा खराब हो रही है। इसके साथ ही विद्युत चोरी पर लगाम कसने के लिए विद्युत निगम की ओर से कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की जा रही है।

एनजीटी के आदेशों के अनुसार सांभर झील का संरक्षण करने के लिए अनाधिकृत रुप से डाली गई विद्युत केबिलों को हटाने की कार्रवाई की जानी थी। लेकिन प्रभावी कार्रवाई नहीं हाे रही है। कुछ माह पूर्व निगम के अधिकारियों की ओर से नमक उत्पादन इकाईयों में की जा रही विद्युत चोरियों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई की जा रही थी।

जिस पर नमक उद्यमियों के लाखों रुपए का जुर्माना लगाकर कार्रवाई की गई। सभी जगहों पर मीटर बदले जाकर चोरी पर लगाम लगा दी गई। नमक उद्यमी अपनी उत्पादन इकाई से झील क्षेत्र में केबिल ले जाकर बोरवेल चलाते हैं। निगम के अधिकारियों ने इसे भी विद्युत का दुरुपयोग बताते हुए अवैध बताया है।

तहसीलदार गुरुप्रसाद तंवर ने बताया कि मुख्य सचिव के निर्देशों के बाद शुक्रवार को कलेक्टर जितेंद्र सोनी नगरपालिका सभागार में बैठक लेंगे। झील में प्रभावी कार्यवाही हो व झील को संरक्षित करने के लिए कलेक्टर अधिकारियों से अवैध बोरवेल, अवैध विद्युत केबिल, पाइप लाइन, रिफाइनरियों ने निकलने वाले अपशिष्ट ने निस्तारण को लेकर चर्चा करेंगे।

