समर्थन:मीठड़ी के राज चौराहे पर सांसद बेनीवाल का कार्यकर्ताओं ने स्वागत किया, दी बधाई

ठठाना मीठडी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आन्दोलन में सम्मिलित होने कोटपूतली जाते रुके थे सांसद

कस्बे में शनिवार को दोपहर में सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल के किसान आन्दोलन में सम्मिलित होने कोटपूतली जाते समय हाईवे पर स्थित एक होटल पर आरएलपी के कार्यकर्ताओ, किसानों व ग्रामीणों ने स्वागत किया। वहीं बेनीवाल ने उपस्थित लोगों को किसान आन्दोलन में भरपूर सहयोग करने की अपील की। कहा कि किसानों के साथ अन्याय नहीं होने देंगे। इस दौरान लीचाना सरपंच नानूराम फौजी, परसाराम पोषक, राजू भाकर, रुघाराम पोषक, बलराम भाकर, पूर्व वार्ड पंच नंदकिशोर चावला, भंवर भाकर, नंदाराम बाजडोलिया, खेमाराम खीचड़, राजूराम साहू लीचाना, हरीराम सैन, जगदीश कुमावत आदि ग्रामीण मौजूद थे। चौसला। नागौर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल का नावां तहसील के गांवों में स्वागत किया किया गया। सांसद बेनीवाल कोटपुतली जा रहे थे। पार्टी के सदस्यों के आग्रह करने पर सांसद ने ग्रामीणों से मिलकर जाना उचित समझा। राजास, गोविंदी व लोहराना के ग्रामीणों द्वारा सांसद का स्वागत किया गया। राजास-जाबदी नगर चौराहे पर नावां क्षेत्र के राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के पंचायत समिति सदस्य मोतीराम बाजिया द्वारा सांसद को साफा व माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया और वहीं अन्य स्वागत कर्ता के रूप में कई ग्राम पंचायतों के सरपंच व ग्रामीण उपस्थित रहे।

ट्रेनों के ठहराव की मांग को लेकर सांसद को दिया ज्ञापन, 1 दिसंबर से होने वाली है बंद

कुमावत युवा शक्ति के अध्यक्ष राजेश कुमावत व संरक्षक नवरत्न कुमावत के नेतृत्व में सदस्यों ने सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल को ज्ञापन देकर समस्या से अवगत करवाया। कुमावत ने ज्ञापन देकर बताया कि नावां रेलवे स्टेशन पर जयपुर-जोधपुर हाईकोर्ट ट्रेन का नियमित ठहराव 1 दिसंबर से बंद कर दिया गया है, जिससे शहर की जनता को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

लॉक डाउन के दौरान लगभग 100 यात्री नियमित यात्रा करते थे। लॉक डाउन के दौरान नावां स्टेशन ने काफी अच्छा राजस्व दिया, इसके बावजूद यहां ट्रेन का ठहराव बंद करवाने से जनता के साथ छलावा हुआ है। लोगों ने सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल से हाईकोर्ट ट्रेन का पुनः ठहराव शुरू करवाने की मांग की। इस दौरान फ्रेंड्स क्लब व सोशल सर्विस सोसायटी के सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे व ट्रेन के ठहराव की मांग की।

