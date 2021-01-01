पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:पालिका चुनावों के बाद भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने की प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी, मतगणना कल

कुचामनसिटी2 घंटे पहले
  • होटलों में बाड़ेबंदी में रखा है प्रत्याशियों को, बड़े नेताओं की प्रतिष्ठा लगी है दांव पर, पार्टियों का गणित निर्दलीयों ने बिगाड़ा

पालिका के चुनाव गुरुवार को सम्पन्न होने के बाद पालिका में अपना-अपना बोर्ड बनाने को लेकर भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ही दल एक्टिव हो गए है। भाजपा में स्पष्ट बहुमत की स्थिति बनती नजर आ रही है। ऐसे में भाजपा खेमे में उम्मीदें अपना बोर्ड बनाने को लेकर ज्यादा नजर आ रही है। हालांकि इस बार निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भी काफी जीतकर आने की संभावना है ऐसे में कांग्रेस व भाजपा दोनों ही पार्टियों की निर्दलीयों पर भी नजर है। मतदान के बाद गुरुवार देर रात्रि को ही भाजपा ने पालिका क्षेत्र में चुनाव लड़ रहे अधिकतर प्रत्याशियों को एकत्र कर अलग-अलग गाड़ियों से अज्ञात स्थान के लिए रवाना कर दिया।

वहीं शेष रही महिला प्रत्याशी एवं पुरूष प्रत्याशियों को शुक्रवार को अलग-अलग गाड़िया लगाकर एकत्रित किया गया और अज्ञात स्थान के लिए रवाना किया। इधर कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारियों ने भी पालिका क्षेत्र में चुनाव लड़ रहे अधिकतर प्रत्याशियों को उनके ठिकानों से गुरुवार देर रात्रि में ही एकत्रित कर अज्ञात स्थान के लिए रवाना कर दिया।

प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी का कार्य रात से ही शुरू पालिका चुनाव सम्पन्न होने के बाद गुरुवार रात्रि 11 बजे के बाद ही भाजपा और कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी अपने-अपने प्रत्याशियों को कथित बाड़ाबंदी करते हुए अज्ञात स्थान के लिए रवाना कर दिया। भाजपा की ओर से पालिका चुनाव संयोजक व पूर्व युवा मोर्चा महामंत्री विजेंद्र सिंह भांवता, भाजपा शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र सिंह प्रेमपुरा ने गुरुवार देर रात्रि में ही मोर्चा संभालते हुए करीब 25 प्रत्याशियों को कथित बाड़ाबंदी करते हुए अज्ञात स्थान के लिए रवाना कर दिया।

वहीं शुक्रवार को पूर्व विधायक हरीश कुमावत ने स्वयं 16 प्रत्याशियों जिनमें कई महिला प्रत्याशी भी शामिल थी जिन्हें उनके ठिकानों पर जाकर गाड़ियों में बैठाया और उन्हें लेकर बाड़ाबंदी के लिए रवाना हुए। इस दौरान पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष राधेश्याम गट्टाणी, पूर्व पालिका उपाध्यक्ष मनोहर सिंह रूपपुरा भी मौजूद रहे।
सालासर में हुई है भाजपा प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी
भाजपा पदाधिकारियों द्वारा गुरुवार देर रात्रि से शुरू की गई प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी देर रात्रि तक चली। भाजपा के पदाधिकारी रात्रि करीब 3 बजे सालासर स्थित एक होटल पहुंचे जहां प्रत्याशियों को ठहराया गया। शुक्रवार दोपहर को पूर्व विधायक भी अन्य प्रत्याशियों को लेकर यहां पहुंचे है। फिलहाल भाजपा के सभी प्रत्याशियों को शुक्रवार रात्रि में यही ठहराया गया। सूचना है कि भाजपा आगे अपने प्रत्याशियों को दूसरे स्थान पर ले जा सकती है।
जायल में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी
कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारियों ने भी गुरुवार रात्रि से ही अपने प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी शुरू कर दी गई। कांग्रेस के नगर अध्यक्ष सुतेन्द्र सारस्वत, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष शेर खां, विमल पारीक सहित पार्टी के नेताओं ने गुरुवार देर रात तक अनेक प्रत्याशियों को उनके घरों व ठिकानों से गाडिय़ों में लेकर रवाना हो गए। वहीं कुछ प्रत्याशियों को शुक्रवार को लेकर रवाना हुए।

कांग्रेस ने अपने प्रत्याशियों को जायल के एक रिसोर्ट में ठहराया है। सूत्रों से जानकारी मिली है की उप मुख्य सचेतक एवं स्थानीय विधायक महेन्द्र चौधरी भी जायल रिसोर्ट में मौजूद है। कांग्रेस करीब 28 प्रत्याशियों को लेकर गई है।पालिका चुनावों में जहां दोनो बड़ी पार्टियों ने अपने-अपने प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी की है। वही दोनों पार्टियों ने निर्दलिय उम्मीदवारों पर भी पूरी नजर रखी है।

हथियारबंद पुलिस के पहरे में ईवीएम

मतदान के बाद गुरुवार देर रात्रि को राजकीय जवाहर सीनियर सैकण्डरी स्कूल में ईवीएम स्ट्रांग रूम में रखवाकर सील कर दिया गया। ईवीएम की सुरक्षा के लिए हथियारबंद पुलिस के जवानों को पहरे पर लगा रखा है। जवाहर स्कूल में 31 जनवरी रविवार सुबह मतगणना शुरू होगी। गुरुवार शाम मतदान पूर्ण होने के बाद मतदान दलों ने यहां आकर ईवीएम जमा करवाई। इसके बाद मतदान दलों को यहां से रिलीव कर दिया। निर्वाचन अधिकारी और प्रशासन ने रात को ईवीएम स्ट्रांग रूम में रखवाकर सील किया।

नगरपालिका बोर्ड बनाने के लिए अभी से जोड़तोड़ की कवायद शुरू

नगरपालिका नावां में पार्षदों के पद के लिए वोटिंग हो चुकी है जिनके नतीजे 31 जनवरी को आएंगे। लेकिन सियासी जोड़तोड़ अभी से शुरू हो गई है। कांग्रेस व भाजपा की ओर से गुरुवार की शाम वोटिंग होते ही प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी शुरू कर दी गई। 7 फरवरी को पालिका अध्यक्ष के चुनाव तक पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी रहेगी।

31 जनवरी को नतीजों के बाद हारे हुए प्रत्याशी को बाड़ाबंदी से मुक्त कर दिया जाएगा और जीते हुए प्रत्याशियो को 7 फरवरी तक बाड़ाबंदी में ही रहना पड़ेगा। दोनों ही राजनैतिक पार्टियों ने अभी से जीतने की संभावना वाले बागी प्रत्याशियों की मान मनोव्वल शुरू कर दी है। दोनों पार्टियों की सीटें कम आने पर बोर्ड बनाने के लिए बागी होकर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ने वाले उम्मीदवार अहम भूमिका निभाएंगे।

पच्चीस वार्डो में से भाजपा ने दो व कांग्रेस से सात सीटों पर अपने प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारे। ऐसे वार्डो में बागी प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे थे या पार्टी ने मजबूत निर्दलीय को समर्थन दिया। मतदान प्रक्रिया पूर्ण होने के साथ ही पार्टियों ने अपने प्रत्याशियों के साथ साथ निर्दलीय व बागी प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

बागी बचा सकते है नेताओं की प्रतिष्ठा : कांग्रेस सत्ताधारी पार्टी होने की वजह से शहरी पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेसी नेताओं की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी हुई है। कांग्रेस नेताओं के सामने इन चुनावों में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने का दबाव है। कांग्रेस में राजस्थान सरकार के उपमुख्य सचेतक व नावां विधायक महेंद्र चौधरी, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के उपाध्यक्ष माधव प्रसाद धूत, नगर अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल बजाज, संयोजक कमल झांझरी व पर्यवेक्षक की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी हुई है।

उधर, भाजपा में भी पालिका चुनाव की जिम्मेदारी स्थानीय नेताओं को दे रखी है। पूर्व विधायक हरीश कुमावत, विजयसिंह भी अपनी प्रतिष्ठा बचाने के लिए पालिका बोर्ड बनाने का पूरा प्रयास कर रहे है। दोनों पार्टियां प्रतिष्ठा बचाने के लिए अपनी ही पार्टी से बागी बन चुनाव लड़ने वाले जिनके जितने की संभावना हो उन प्रत्याशियों की मनुहार में लगे हुए है। क्योंकि अब बागी बोर्ड बनाने में सहयोगी हो सकते है।

