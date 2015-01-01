पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:पिता की मौत के बाद आरोपियों ने कूटरचित दस्तावेज से हड़पा ट्रैक्टर

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्रीबालाजी थाना पुलिस ने मामले में प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की

पिता की मौत के बाद उसके बेटे को धोखे में रखकर कूटरचित दस्तावेजों से ट्रैक्टर अपने नाम करने एवं जाली दस्तावेज तैयार करने के आरोप में श्रीबालाजी थाना पुलिस ने दो भाईयों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार ऊंटवालिया निवासी देराराम पुत्र लूणाराम जाट ने आरोपी अपने काका भीखाराम पुत्र चुनाराम व उसके भाई पदमाराम के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का प्रकरण दर्ज कराया है।

आरोप है कि आरोपियों ने धोखाधड़ी व छल कपट करने के इरादे से परिवादी के पिता लूणाराम के देहांत उपरांत उसके बेटे को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए फर्जी हस्ताक्षरों एवं कूटरचित दस्तावेजों से ट्रैक्टर अपने नाम करवा लिया। रिपोर्ट अनुसार भीखाराम व उसका भाई पदमाराम दोनों जने परिवादी देराराम के काका हैं।

देराराम के पिता की तबीयत खराब होने पर ट्रैक्टर, ट्राली, थ्रेशर, कल्टी व अन्य की जिम्मेदारी उसके काका पर आ गई। मार्च 2020 में लूणाराम की मौत के बाद आरोपियों ने देराराम व उसकी मां मूली को घर से अलग कर दिया। ट्रैक्टर भी देने के लिए कहा गया। साथ ही उससे होने वाली कमाई में से आधा हिस्सा देने का वादा भी किया गया।

इसके कुछ दिनों बाद जब देराराम ने अपने ट्रैक्टर व अन्य संसाधन मांगे तो आरोपियों ने उक्त ट्रैक्टर भीखाराम के नाम होना बताया। इस तरह देराराम ने जब परिवहन विभाग में जाकर पता किया तो सामने आया कि आरोपियों ने कूटरचित हस्ताक्षरों एवं दस्तावेजों से ट्रैक्टर अपने नाम करवा लिया है। साथ में वाहन की आरसी भी बनवाकर अपने नाम करवा ली थी। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरू कर दिया है।

