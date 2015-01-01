पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वागत:माहेश्वरी एकता को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए सभी संकल्पित होकर करें कार्य: सारडा

गच्छीपुुरा29 मिनट पहले
  • नव नियुक्त राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सारडा का समाज के लोगों ने किया अभिनंदन

माहेश्वरी समाज के नव नियुक्त राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष भामाशाह राजाराम सारड़ा का समाज के गणमान्य लोगों ने मंगलवार को अभिनंदन किया। जानकारी देते हुए माहेश्वरी एकता के राजेश गिलड़ा ने बताया कि गच्छीपुुरा में माहेश्वरी एकता के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राजाराम सारड़ा के निवास पहुंच उनसे शिष्टाचार मुलाकात करने एवं उन्हें मनोनयन पत्र भेंट कर उनका अभिनंदन किया गया। इस अवसर पर भामाशाह सारड़ा ने माहेश्वरी एकता के समस्त पदाधिकारियों से माहेश्वरी एकता परिवार को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए प्रेरित किया और कहा कि सब को मिलकर माहेश्वरी एकता कोे आगे बढ़ाने के लिए दृढ़ संकल्प लेना है तथा माहेश्वरी एकता का ज्यादा से ज्यादा प्रचार-प्रसार करना है तथा इसके लिए पूर्ण रूप से अपने आप को समर्पित करना होगा ताकि हम सब मिलकर माहेश्वरी समाज की उन्नति एवं प्रगति कर सके तथा माहेश्वरी समाज को आगे बढ़ाने में सहयोग कर सके तथा समाज के लोगों को कई सेवाएं प्रदान कर सके। इस मौके पर रामकुमार तोषनीवाल, मनोहर लाल सारड़ा, राजाराम, राधेश्याम सारड़ा आदि मौजूद थे। राजाराम सारड़ा ने सभी माहेश्वरी बंधुओं का आभार व्यक्त किया।

