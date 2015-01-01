पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:जिले में मौसम परिवर्तन के साथ ही कई इलाकों में हल्की बारिश हुई, तापमान गिरा

हरनावांएक घंटा पहले
  • सीजन की पहली मावठ होने से किसानों ने खुशी जताई है, रबी की फसल में फायदा होगा

कस्बे सहित क्षेत्र में कई जगह शुक्रवार को सुबह से बादलों ने डेरा जमा लिया। दिन में घने बादलों की आवाजाही बनी रही। ठंडी हवाओं के चलने से शाम के समय सर्दी ने जोर पकड़ लिया। ठंडी हवाओं के चलते शाम को पीलवा सहित अनेक ग्रामीण इलाकों में कहीं तेज तो कहीं हल्की बारिश का दौर चला जिससे मौसम में और ज्यादा ठंडक घुल गई।
लादड़िया . कस्बे सहित ग्रामीण अंचल में शुक्रवार को मौसम बदलने के साथ ही बूंदा-बांदी होने से शीतलहर शुरु हो गई। कई दिनों से दिन के समय गर्मी और रात को ठंडक के बाद बादल छाने से अचानक ठण्ड बढ़ गई है। किसान मोतीराम बुगालिया ने बताया अब बारिश से रबी की फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद होगी। जानकारी के अनुसार नागौर में भी शुक्रवार रात को ठंडी हवा चली। जिससे मौसम और बिगड़ गया। दिन भर बादलों के रहने के बाद शाम को अचानक हवा चलने से लोगों को समस्या हुई। धूल मिट्‌टी भी उड़ी।

मेड़ता रोड में आसमान पर बादलों ने जमाया डेरा, सर्दी बढऩे के आसार
कस्बे सहित आस पास के गांवों में शुक्रवार को अल सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छा गए। बादल छाने से सर्दी और अधिक बढ़ गई है। गत दिनों से लगातार तापमान घटता ही जा रहा था। सर्दी से भले ही फसलों को फायदा पहुंच रहा हो, मगर ग्रामीणों का जन जीवन प्रभावित हो गया है। पश्चिम विक्षोभ से अब प्रदेश में मौसम परिवर्तन हो गया है। रात से ही ठंडी हवाएं चलने लग गई। ग्रामीण एक बार फिर गर्म कपड़े पहने हुए ही नजर आए।
सांजू . शुक्रवार को सुबह ही आसमान में काले बादलों ने मंडराना शुरु किया। बादल छाने के बाद कुछ देर के लिए बूंदाबांदी हुई। बादलों की ओट में सूर्यदेव दिनभर छिपे रहे। वहीं ठंडी हवा के चलने से सर्दी बढऩे लगी। किसानों ने आगामी दिनों में अच्छी मावठ होने की संभावना जताई है। किसान मांगीलाल गील ने बताया कि रबी की फसल के इजाफा के लिए मावठ होना व सर्दी पड़ना चाहिए।

हल्की बूंदाबांदी से तापमान में गिरावट, गांवों में भी बढ़ीं सर्दी
कस्बे में शुक्रवार को अल सुबह से लेकर शाम तक दिन के समय आसमान में बादल छाये रहे। वहीं सुबह साढे आठ बजे कुछ समय के लिए हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। जिससे तापमान में गिरावट आई। जानकारी के अनुसार ठंडी हवा चलने से ग्रामीणों ने अलाव जलाकर सर्दी से बचाव का जतन करते नजर आए। कृषि पर्यवेक्षक माया जाट ने बताया इस समय मावठ होने से रबी फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद साबित होगी। वहीं शादी विवाह की सीजन के चलते ग्रामीणों को अपनी व्यवस्था बदलाव करना पड़ा। इसी तरह आस पास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी होने के समाचार मिले हैं।

इसके अलावा संभाग में भी मौसम में बदलाव देखने को मिला है। वहीं आस पास के जिलों में भी मौसम में बदलाव हुआ है। इसके अलावा मौसम में बदलाव के कारण लोगों को भी गर्म मौसम से राहत मिली है। क्योंकि दिन भर गर्मी और फिर रात में सर्दी का मौसम बढ़ रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार अब जब बर्फबारी हुई है तो राजस्थान के इलाकों में इसका असर देखने को मिल रहा है। सर्द मौसम के कारण शहर की सड़कें भी शाम को जल्दी सूनी हो रही है। क्योंकि रात में सर्दी होने के कारण अब बाजार भी जल्दी बंद हो रहे है। इसी के कारण गांवों सहित सभी बड़े कस्बों में लोग घरों में चले जा रहे है।

