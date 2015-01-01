पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:अभियान के तहत पांचाेता गांव में मनरेगा कार्यों का किया निरीक्षण

नावां सिटी25 मिनट पहले
  • महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना अंतर्गत अब पूरा काम पूरा दाम अभियान

महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना अंतर्गत पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान के तहत दिनांक 16 दिसंबर 2020 से 15 फरवरी 2021 तक के प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन के संबंध में ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज विभाग के निर्देशानुसार प्रथम पखवाड़े में बुधवार से पांच ग्राम पंचायतों में पांच कार्यों का चयन कर शुभारंभ किया गया।

कामों को प्रभावी रूप से पर्यवेक्षण एवं मीने के अनुसार प्रभावी रूप से संचालित करने के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया गया है। यह पांच कार्य ग्राम पंचायत मीठड़ी, जाब्दीनगर,भूणी, पांचोता तथा महाराजपुरा में प्रारंभ किए गए हैं। इससे पूर्व दिनांक 12 दिसंबर तथा 13 दिसंबर 2020 को उक्त कार्य स्थलों पर कार्यरत महिला मेट को विशेष प्रशिक्षण तकनीकी अधिकारियों की ओर से दिया गया।

जिससे प्रत्येक श्रमिक पूरा काम कर सके और उसको पूरी मजदूरी मिल सके। यह अभियान 4 चरणों में पूरा होगा। पहला पखवाड़ा 16 दिसंबर से तथा उसके उपरांत 3 पखवाड़े 15 फरवरी 2021 तक होंगे। ग्राम पंचायत मीठड़ी में केरिया नाडी खुदाई कार्य का निरीक्षण विकास अधिकारी पंचायत समिति नावां द्वारा किया गया।

निरीक्षण के समय सरपंच केला देवी, उप सरपंच वीरेंद्र सिंह, कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक रामलाल उपस्थित रहे तथा कार्य को अभियान के अनुसार संपादित करने के लिए विशेष निर्देश प्रदान किए। विकास अधिकारी द्वारा ग्राम पंचायत पांचोता तथा महाराजपुरा के कार्यों का भी निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के समय कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक जयप्रकाश तथा ओमप्रकाश साथ रहे। जाबदीनगर में ईश्वर दयाल कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक व भुनी में कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक कमलेश की मौजूदगी में कार्य शुरू किए गए।

