लूट:लाठी व कुल्हाड़ी से हमला, युवक के गले से छीनी सोने की चेन व मोबाइल

नागौर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सदर थाना इलाके के ढाकोरिया गांव का मामला, 4 लोगों पर है आरोप

लठ एवं कुल्हाड़ी से हमला कर युवक से मारपीट करते हुए गले से सोने की चेन तथा मोबाइल छींन लेने के आरोप में सदर थाना पुलिस ने मंगलवार को एक ही गांव के चार आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार जेठाराम पुत्र सूरजाराम ने आरोपी भैराराम, देमाराम, नैनाराम, हेमाराम सहित अन्य के खिलाफ हमला एवं चेन छीनने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस के अनुसार वारदात सोमवार रात की बताई गई है। ढाकोरिया गांव के जेठाराम पुत्र सुरजाराम जाट ने पुलिस को सौंपी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसके ताऊ ढाकोरिया निवासी मोहनराम, केशाराम व ओम प्रकाश पुत्र मोहन राम जाट अपनी ढाणी से पड़ोसी जेठू सिंह के घर जागरण में गए थे।

वहां कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने के बाद सोमवार रात जब वे वापस अपने घर लौट रहे थे तभी रास्ते में आरोपियों ने एकराय होकर उनको घेर लिया और जान से मारने की नियत से नारायणराम के खेत में भैराराम पुत्र भीयांराम, नैना राम पुत्र जसाराम, हेमाराम पुत्र मूलाराम छिपे बैठ गए।

इस दौरान वे कुछ देर तक वही छुप कर बैठे रहे और मौके की तलाश करने लगे। इसके बाद मौके मिलते ही आरोपियों ने एकराय होकर एक साथ मोहन राम पर हमला कर दिया। आरोपियों ने पहले तो मोहन पर कुल्हाड़ी एवं अन्य औजारों तथा लठों से हमला किया। इसके बाद उसके गले से सोने की चेन तथा जेब से मोबाइल फोन भी छींन लिया। इस वारदात के दौरान हुए शोर-शराबे के साथ परिवार के सदस्य मौके पर पहुंचे और बचाव किया। इस वारदात के दूसरे दिन पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरू कर दिया है।

