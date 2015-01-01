पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:महिला अत्याचार संबंधी कानून के विषय को लेकर महिलाओं को किया जागरूकता

नागौर34 मिनट पहले
  • अभियान आवाज के तहत एसपी ने महिलाओं के साथ संवाद कर अधिकारों की दी जानकारी

महिलाओं में कानूनी जागरूकता लाने के लिए दिए मुख्यालय स्तर से दिए गए निर्देशों की पालना में मंगलवार को एसपी सभागार में महिलाओं से सीधा संवाद किया गया। साथ ही उनको महिला अत्याचार, सुरक्षा एवं संबल के लिए जागरूक किया गया।

इस दौरान पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनखड़ ने कहा कि सम्पूर्ण जिले में उक्त अभियान के तहत पुलिस की ओर से महिलाओं को अपने अधिकारों एवं कानूनों के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है। साथ ही लैंगिक समानता उत्पन्न करने, महिला अपराधों में कमी लाने एवं महिलाओं-बालिकाओं की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने, महिला में सुरक्षा एवं सम्मान का भाव जागृत करने के प्रयास भी किए जा रहे हैं।

इसके अलावा प्रत्येक पंचायत स्तर पर महिला अत्याचार-दुष्कर्म संबंधी कानून के विषय में जागरूकता के अभियान भी चलाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं अपराध के दुष्परिणामों बाबत आमजन को अवगत करवाने के लिए आपके शब्द आवाज के तहत अपनी बात कार्यक्रम में जिले से ग्रामीण स्तर तक महिलाओंं-बालिकाओं को कानूनी रूप जागरूक भी किया जा रहा है। इससे सभी आवाज कार्यक्रम से जुड़ सकें। उन्होंने महिलाओं को उनके अधिकारों एवं उत्पीड़न के संबंध में जागरूकता के लिए भी समझाया।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनखड़ द्वारा कार्यस्थल पर महिला कार्मिकों के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न, नाबालिग बच्चों-बच्चियों के साथ एवं किसी के भी घर या आस-पड़ौस में किसी महिला या बच्चे/बच्ची के साथ होने वाली यौन उत्पीड़न, पोक्सो, दुष्कर्म, घरेलू हिंसा एवं सोशल मीडिया की घटनाओं के लिए हेल्प लाईन नम्बर पर पुलिस को अवगत कराने के लिए कहा।

इससे पीड़ित को बगैर देरी के मदद मिल सके। इस दौरान बताया गया कि पुलिस के कन्ट्रोल रूम का नंबर 01582-243247, 100, कन्ट्रोल रूम का वाट्सअप नम्बर 9530413100 व महिला गरिमा हेल्प लाईन नम्बर 1090 के बारे में भी विस्तृत जानकारी दी। इससे महिलाएं कभी भी सम्पर्क कर अपनी पीड़ा बया कर सकती हैं।

इस दौरान एएसपी राजेश मीणा, डिप्टी विनोद कुमार सीपा, सहायक निदेशक महिला अधिकारिता अशोक कुमार गोयल सहित एनजीओ कार्यकर्ता, महिला पर्यवेक्षक, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, महिला साथिन सहित अन्य बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं उपस्थित रहीं।

नो मास्क नो एण्ट्री के तहत निकाली जागरूकता रैली

प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए चलाए जा रहे जनआन्दोलन के तहत मंगलवार को शहर में जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। नो मास्क नो एण्ट्री अभियान के तहत शहर के आदर्श उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के स्काउट व गाईडों ने हाथों में तख्तियां व बैनर लेकर रैली निकाली।

नगरपालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी रजनीश चौधरी ने बताया कि रैली नगरपालिका कार्यालय से रवाना होकर पुराना डाकघर, छोटा बाजार, राजकीय चिकित्सालय, गणपति मन्दिर, बाबा रामदेव मन्दिर होकर निकाली गई। इस मौके पर आदर्श उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के सचिव रामप्रकाश कस्वां, सुखाराम फ़रडोदा, नेमाराम सेन, राजेश चौधरी, फेनाराम गहलोत, रामेश्वर ने स्काउट व गाइड का मार्गदर्शन किया। दूसरी रैली में नगरपालिका के सफाईकर्मियों ने आदर्श उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, डाकघर, कायमखानी मोहल्ला होते हुए तीन नीम तक रैली निकाली।

रैली के दौरान मोहल्लेवासियों, राहगीरों व दुकानदारों को मास्क वितरित किए गए। घरों पर नो मास्क नो एण्ट्री के पोस्टर व स्टीकर चिपकाए गए। रैली में पटाखे बेचने व फोड़ने पर रोक लगाए जाने के सम्बन्ध में लोगों को जागरूक किया गया। नगरपालिका के पृथ्वीराज पण्डित, रामप्रकाश डूकिया, दशरथ सिंह, रामलाल चौधरी, फकरूदीन आदि ने करीब 1000 लोगों को जागरूक करने का प्रयास किया। भामाशाह इरफान छींपा ने नगरपालिका में 250 मास्क भेंट किए।
नागौर. दीपावली के अवसर पर बाजार में बढ़ती भीड़ को देखते हुए दिल्ली दरवाजा मार्केट में कोरोना महामारी के बचाव के लिए नागौर फुटवियर एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष सोहनलाल कच्छावा द्वारा मंगलवार को मास्क का वितरण किया गया। क्षेत्र के दुकानदारों एवं ग्राहकों को मास्क वितरित किए गए।

सोहनलाल कच्छावा ने बताया कि करीब 1500 कपड़े के मास्क बांटे गए हैं ताकि उसे धो कर वापस काम लिया जा सके। मास्क वितरण से महामारी के फैलाव को रोकने में मदद मिलेगी और लोगों में कोरोना के प्रति जागरूकता आएगी। इस अवसर पर विकास कच्छावा, सज्जन भाटी, अवि टाक, पुष्प राज सर्वा, महेंद्र रांकावत आदि मौजूद रहे।

