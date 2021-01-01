पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राम मंदिर निर्माण:पूर्व केंद्र मंत्री सीआर चौधरी ने राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 1 लाख रुपए का चेक भेंट किया

नागौर
चेक आरएसएस के स्वयंसेवक राम नारायण पंचारिया को दिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
चेक आरएसएस के स्वयंसेवक राम नारायण पंचारिया को दिया।

नागौर से सांसद रहे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व भाजपा की प्रदेश कार्य समिति के विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्य सी आर चौधरी ने बुधवार को अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 1 लाख का चेक भेंट किया। उन्होंने ये चेक आरएसएस के स्वयंसेवक राम नारायण पंचारिया को दिया।

उनके निजी सहायक हनुमान हुड्डा ने बताया कि पूर्व केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री ने सोशल मीडिया पर नागौर जिले के समस्त भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं व आम नागरिकों से भी अपील की है कि सभी अपनी इच्छा अनुसार अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए राशि अवश्य भेंट करें। सभी भगवान श्रीराम में आस्था प्रकट करें। पूर्व मंत्री चौधरी ने कहा की कण-कण देना, क्षण-क्षण देना, यह जीवन का अर्थ है। जो जैसे मन से देता है, वह उतना अधिक समर्थ है।

पूर्व केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री चौधरी ने बताया कि अयोध्या में श्री राम मंदिर का कुल क्षेत्रफल 2.7 एकड़ और कुल निर्माण क्षेत्र 57400 वर्ग फ़ीट है। श्री राम मंदिर की कुल लंबाई 360 फिट और चौड़ाई 235 फीट रहेगी। मंदिर के शिखर तक कुल ऊंचाई 161 फीट होगी। मंदिर में मंडपों की संख्या 5 रहेगी। राम मंदिर में कुल 3 तल होंगे प्रत्येक तल की ऊंचाई 20 फीट होगी।

(रिपोर्ट:दीनानाथ योगी)

