जीर्णोद्धार:डेह स्कूल में भामाशाह ने करवाया बरामदे का जीर्णोद्धार

डेहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राउमावि डेह में शिखरचंद बैताला चैन्नई, प्रकाशचंद बैताला सुरत की प्रेरणा से स्व. सेठ दीपचंदसा लुंकड़ एवं स्व. मोहनी देवी की स्मृति में इनके पुत्र भामाशाह सागरमल, सम्पतराज, हुक्मीचंद लुंकड़ परिवार डेह द्वारा स्कूल में सात कमरों के आगे का 150 फीट लम्बे बरामदे का जीर्णोद्धार एवं पुनः निर्माण करवाया गया।

व्याख्याता पुखराज खती ने बताया कि लुकड़ परिवार का विद्यालय में हर प्रकार का सहयोग रहता है। इस अवसर पर विद्यालय एवं ग्राम वासियों एवं विद्यालय विकास एवं प्रबंधन समिति डेह तथा विद्यार्थियों ने भामाशाहों का धन्यवाद आभार व्यक्त किया।

इस दौरान कार्यवाहक संस्था प्रधान अरविंद खांडा, व्या. रामेश्वर लाल, मोहनराम, कमलेश, मुकेश, कोमल, व अ. रामकिशोर, रामसिंह, कैलाश राम, जीतुसिंह सनवरखां, मदनलाल, अ प्रकाश, प्रियंका, प्रिया, आनन्द, सुमन, धनराज भंडारी, प्रेमचंद, भोलाराम जगदीश सभी उपस्थित थे।

