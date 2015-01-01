पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:भाेला देवी के पति और भाई नहीं थे, सीआईएसएफ, पुलिस के जवानों ने बेटे-बेटी की शादी में भरा 2.31 लाख का मायरा

शेरानी आबाद23 मिनट पहले
  • शेरानी आबाद के पास स्थित कचरास का मामला, जवानों ने मुहिम चलाकर ग्रामीणों के सहयाेग से जुटाई राशि

नागौर जिले के जायल तहसील के मायरा का इतिहास में नाम है। उसी बात की याद को पुलिस और सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने गरीब बहन के बेटों की शादी में मायरा भर पुनः ताजा कर दिया। शेरानी आबाद के समीपस्थ ग्राम कचरास मे खुनखुना थाना के अन्तर्गत छोटी खाटू पुलिस चौकी के सिपाही सुगनाराम रोज व सीआईएसएफ महेन्द्र चौधरी द्वारा गरीब परिवार के लिए एक मुहिम चलाई गई।

कचरास गांव में एक निर्धन परिवार है। परिवार के मुखिया महिला है और उनका पति इस दुनिया में नहीं है, ना ही कोई महिला के भाई है। आखरी सावा में 11 दिसंबर को दो बच्चों की शादी थी। महिला बेटे-बेटी की शादी को लेकर पहले से चिंतित थी, जिसकी सूचना पुलिस के जवान सुगनाराम रोज व सीआईएसएफ महेंद्र चौधरी को लगी।

ऐसे में पुलिस के जवान सुगनाराम रोज व सीआईएसएफ महेन्द्र चौधरी ने वाट्सएप ग्रुप बना अन्य पुलिस जवानों और ग्रामीणों की सहायता से राशि एकत्रित की। शुक्रवार को शादी के मौके पर पुलिस, सीआईएसएफ के जवान सहित ग्रामीण कचरास गांव के भोला देवी घर दोनों बेटों की शादी में पहुंचे। जवानों और ग्रामीणों ने 2.31 लाख रुपए का भात भरकर अनूठी मिसाल कायम की।
2 चांदी की पाजेब व बेस के जोड़े भी दिए
ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से जवानाें ने 2 लाख 31 हजार राशि, चांदी के पाजेब एवं बेश का जोड़ा देकर मायरा भरा। क्षेत्र व आसपास के ग्रामीण इलाकों के लोगों ने पुलिस जवानों द्वारा की गई सामाजिक सरोकार से जुड़ी पहल करने पर ग्रामीणों पुलिस व सीआईएसएफ स्टाफ का आभार व्यक्त किया। ग्रामवासियों ने कहा की गरीब परिवार को सहायता मिलने से बेटा व बेटी दोनों पर किसी तरह का बोझ नहीं रहेगा।

भोला देवी के सगे भाई व पति नहीं है और उसका परिवार गरीब है। परिवार की गरीब स्थिति को देखते हुए सिपाही सुगना राम रोज व सीआईएसएफ महेन्द्र चौधरी एक अनोखी पहल करते हुए ग्राम वासियों के सहयोग से मायरे की रस्म अदा की। 11 दिसंबर को दोनों बहन भाइयों का विवाह संपन्न हुआ।

