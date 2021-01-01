पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुचामन पालिकाध्यक्ष:भाजपा ने पूर्व विधायक को तो कांग्रेस ने बिना चुनाव लड़े व्यक्ति को बनाया प्रत्याशी

कुचामन सिटी2 घंटे पहले
  • कुचामन में कांग्रेस से जीते हैं 20 पार्षद, मगर यहां मुख्य उप सचेतक चौधरी ने पार्षद का बिना चुनाव लड़े व्यक्ति को पैराशूटर प्रत्याशी उतार चौंकाया

कुचामन नगरपालिका में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए जिस प्रत्याशी को टिकट मिला है उसने चुनाव ही नहीं लड़ा था। नए नियमों के तहत ऐसा हो सकता है। प्रदेश का संभवत: यह पहला मामला है जब कहीं आम आदमी ने बिना चुनाव लड़े नामांकन किया है और पार्टी ने टिकट भी दिया है।

राजस्थान सरकार में उप मुख्य सचेतक एवं स्थानीय विधायक महेन्द्र चौधरी ने प्रत्याशी आसिफ खान को कुचामन पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए मैदान में उतारा है जबकि कांग्रेस के पास 20 पार्षद प्रत्याशी नवनिर्वाचित होकर आए हैं। पैराशूटर प्रत्याशी उतारने के इस हाईब्रिड मॉडल को उतारने वाला यह पहला मामला लगता है। मंगलवार को नामांकन का अंतिम दिन था और यहां अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 5 नामांकन दाखिल हुए हैं।

भाजपा से हरीश कुमावत, अनिल सिंह मेड़तिया, कांग्रेस से आसिफ खान, निर्दलीय के रूप में इलियास खान, अनिल सिंह मेड़तिया ने अपना नामांकन दाखिल करवाया। नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा 3 फरवरी बुधवार को होगी। वहीं 4 फरवरी गुरूवार दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामांकन वापस लेने का समय रहेगा। चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन नाम वापसी के समय समाप्ति के तुरन्त बाद किया जाएगा।

इधर, मूंडवा में पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए 3 दावेदारों ने भरें नामांकन, रालोपा और कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार के बीच मुकाबला

मूंडवा पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को सुबह 10 बजे से शुरू हुई। इस दौरान दोपहर तीन बजे तक तीन प्रत्याशियों ने चार नामांकन दाखिल किए। कांग्रेस से शोभा, रालोपा से अलका व निर्दलीय के रूप में भंवरी ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी दमयंती कंवर ने बताया कि बुधवार को नाम-निर्देशन पत्र की संवीक्षा होगी। चार जनवरी को कोई भी प्रत्याशी अपना नाम वापस ले सकता है। सात जनवरी को अध्यक्ष के लिए सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक मतदान होगा।

दरअसल, यहां रालोपा और कांग्रेस के सिंबल पर बराबर 11-11 पार्षद चुनकर आए है। ऐसे में यहां पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए मुकाबला रोचक हो चला है। यहां भाजपा से दो पार्षद चुनकर आए है। रालोपा से पालिकापध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी को भाजपा के दोनों पार्षदों का साथ मिलता है तो अगला बोर्ड यहां रालोपा बना सकती है। इसकेलिए रालोपा व भाजपा पदाधिकारियों के बीच बैठकें हो चुकी है। यहां रालोपा के पक्ष को मजबूत माना जा रहा है। हालांकि इसकी तस्वीर 7 फरवरी को मतदान के बाद साफ होगी।

इधर, कुचामन पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए भाजपा से पूर्व विधायक वार्ड नम्बर 16 से पार्षद हरीश कुमावत एवं वार्ड नम्बर 1 से पार्षद अनिल सिंह मेड़तिया ने अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया है। इधर, कांग्रेस ने अपने जीते हुए 20 प्रत्याशियों में से किसी को भी अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मैदान में नहीं उतारा बल्कि चुनाव नहीं लड़ने वाले आसिफ खान का नामांकन दाखिल करवाया है। वार्ड नम्बर 35 से कांग्रेस पार्षद बनी बसो बानो के पति ईलियास खान ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

भाजपा की ओर से दो-दो उम्मीदवारों ने जताया दावा

भाजपा से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दो प्रत्याशियों ने अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया है। निर्दलीय के रूप में अपना नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले वार्ड नम्बर 35 की नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद बसो बानों के पति इलियास खान ने बताया की उन्होंने पालिकाध्यक्ष का चुनाव लड़ने के लिए विधायक महेन्द्र चौधरी से कांग्रेस से टिकिट की मांग की थी लेकिन उन्हें टिकिट नहीं मिली। इसके साथ ही यहां पर कांग्रेस में अंतर्कलह का भी अंदेशा हो गया है क्योंकि कांग्रेस से जीती एक प्रत्याशी ने पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन कर दिया है। हालांकि पूरी स्थिति नाम वापसी के बाद ही तय हो पाएगी कि क्या होगा।

आगे क्या; छह माह में उपचुनाव में जीतना होगा

प्रशासन के अनुसार अगर आसिफ खान अध्यक्ष चुने जाते हैं तो इन्हें किसी एक वार्ड से अगले छह माह में उपचुनाव जीतना होगा। हाल ही में हुए निकाय चुनावों में वार्ड नम्बर 41 और 44 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में जीतकर आए दोनों प्रत्याशी पूर्व पार्षद आरिफ खान के खेमे के हंै। वहीं पालिका में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए किसी भी पार्टी को कम से कम 23 प्रत्याशियों की आवश्यकता है। जानकारी अनुसार कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आसिफ खान के बड़े भाई पहले पार्षद रह चुके हैं। इस घटनाक्रम की जिलेभर में राजनीतिक गलियारों में जबरदस्त चर्चा है। उधर, कुचेरा में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनना तय है।

