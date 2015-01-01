पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि:केंद्र पर काला दाना बता नहीं खरीदें मूंग, किसानों ने मंडी गेट बंद कर 2 घंटे किया प्रदर्शन

नागौर3 घंटे पहले
  • नागौर कृषि मंडी स्थित खरीद केंद्र का मामला, उप रजिस्टार संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे पाए

समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगों की खरीद नहीं करने पर साेमवार काे नागाैर कृषि मंडी का गेट बंद कर किसानाें ने प्रदर्शन किया। टाेकन पर जिन किसानों काे खरीद की तिथि जारी की गई वाे ट्रैक्टर से मूंग लेकर कृषि मंडी स्थित केंद्र पर बेचने के लिए पहुंचे थे। यहां केंद्र पर काले दाने काे लेकर मूंग रिजेक्ट कर दिए गए और खरीदने से मना कर दिया। इसे लेकर किसानों ने राेष जाहिर करते हुए कृषि उपज मंडी का मुख्य गेट बंद कर दिया। मुख्य द्वार के आगे जाम लगा प्रदर्शन किया।

तकरीबन दो घंटे मुख्यद्वार बंद रहने पर कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। माैके पर उप रजिस्ट्रार जयपाल गाेदारा, डीआर कमल, खरीद केंद्र प्रभारी रामनिवास सिंवर काे बुलाया गया और किसानाें के साथ वार्ता कर समझाइश की। माैके पर दूर-दराज से आए किसानाें ने राेष जाहिर करते हुए बताया कि सरकार के आदेशों के बाद उन्हाेंने मूंग बेचने के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीयन करवाया, मगर मूंग लेकर केंद्र पर पहुंचे तो यहां काला दाना बताकर खरीदने से मना कर दिया, जो किसानों के साथ दोगला व्यवहार किया जा रहा है।

आखिर किसान अपना मूंग कहां बेचे। किसानों ने केंद्र व राज्य सरकार से मांग की है कि वो समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगों की खरीद के मापदंड में छूट दे, ताकि वो समर्थन मूल्य पर अपने मूंग बेच सके। यहां केंद्र पर मूंगों की खरीद नहीं की जा रही है। मूंगों को मानक मापदंडों के अनुरूप नहीं बताकर उन्हें वापिस घरों की ओर लौटाया जा रहा है। को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी के अधिकारी काले दाने बता सैंपल फैल कर रहे है।

8 दिनों में केंद्र पर खरीदे 34.5 क्विंटल मूंग : कृषि मंडी स्थित खरीद केंद्र पर 2 नवंबर से खरीद शुरू हाे गई थी। मगर गत 8 दिनाें में मात्र 34.5 क्विंटल ही मूंग खरीदे गए। जाे किसान मूंग बेचने के लिए पहुंचा, उनके मूंग मापदंड के अनुसार नहीं हाेने काे लेकर रिजेक्ट कर दिए गए। ऐसे में किसान कम दाम पर मंडी में अपने मूंग बेचने काे मजबूर है।

  • 20 अक्टूबर को ऑनलाइन टोकन कटवाया था। खरीद तिथि 9 नवंबर दी गई। गुड़िया गांव से 3 हजार रुपए किराए के ट्रेक्टर में मूंग लादकर नागाैर कृषि मंडी खरीद केंद्र पर पहुंचे। यहां मूंगों का सैंपल फैल कर खरीदने से मना कर दिया। अब हम कहां मूंग बेचे। - पेमाराम जाट, गुड़िया किसान।
  • कई दिनों के इंतजार के बाद नंबर आया। सुनते ही ट्रेक्टर किराए किया और मूंग डालकर नागाैर ले आया। लेकिन यहां सोसायटी के कर्मचारियों ने मूंग में काले दाने बता खरीदने से मना कर दिया। जबकि केंद्र पर जाे पहले मूंग की खरीद की गई उन मूंग अाैर मेरे मूंगों में कोई अंतर भी नहीं था। - सुरजाराम जाट, बरणगांव किसान।
