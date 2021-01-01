पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदलाव:डिजिटल तिजोरी में सुरक्षित रहेंगे बोर्ड के दस्तावेज

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माशिबो द्वारा 2014 से 2020 तक के दस्तावेज अपलोड होंगे, सीबीएसई की तरह सुविधा देने की तैयारी

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर बोर्ड से दसवीं और बारहवीं उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों के लिए राहत की खबर है। बोर्ड ने डिजिटल लॉकर सुविधा के तहत अब 2014 से 2020 तक के दस्तावेज उपलब्ध करवाने की शुरुआत कर दी है। अब छात्र-छात्राओं के पिछले 7 सालों के दस्तावेज जैसे अंकतालिका, प्रमाण पत्र, प्रवजन प्रमाण पत्र आदि डिजिटल लॉकर में हमेशा के लिए सुरक्षित रहेंगे। जिससे आरबीएसई के विद्यार्थी भी सीबीएसई की भांति इनका सुविधानुसार उपयोग कर सकेंगे। डिजिटल लॉकर की सुविधा मिलने के बाद विद्यार्थी जब चाहे अपने दस्तावेज की प्रतिलिपि खुद ही निकाल सकेंगे।

इसके लिए उन्हें माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड व विद्यार्थी सेवा केंद्र में आवेदन करने अथवा वहां चक्कर काटने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। डीजी लॉकर की सुविधा में अब बोर्ड की ओर से 2014 से 2020 तक के दस्तावेज उपलब्ध करवाए गए हैं। विद्यार्थी मोबाइल ऐप या कम्प्यूटर के माध्यम से डिजिटल लॉकर की अधिकृत वेबसाइट पर पंजीकरण करवाकर इसका इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इस सुविधा में आधार कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पेन कार्ड जैसे दस्तावेज भी नि:शुल्क सहेजे जा सकते हैं।

सीबीएसई है देश में अव्वल

देश के सभी बोर्डों जैसे सीबीएसई, आइसीएसई व राज्य बोर्डों में से डिजिटल लॉकर और मार्कशीट सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने के मामले में सीबीएसई सबसे ऊपर है। बोर्ड बीते चार-पांच साल से विद्यार्थियों को डिजिटल अंकतालिका की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रहा है। सभी विद्यार्थियों का डाटा डिजिटल वॉलेट में सुरक्षित रहता है।

ये फायदे मिलेंगे

विद्यार्थी जब मन करे तब डिजिटल लॉकर पर दस्तावेजों को देख सकेंगे। दस्तावेज डाउनलोड कर उसका प्रिंट आउट निकाल सकेंगे। सरकारी-निजी संस्थाएं, शिक्षण संस्थान दस्तावेजों का ऑनलाइन सत्यापन कर सकेंगे। भर्ती एजेंसियां द्वारा भी जरूरत पडऩे पर अंकतालिकाओं और प्रमाण पत्रों का सत्यापन हो सकेगा। दस्तावेजों के गुम अथवा चोरी होने का डर नहीं रहेगा।

दस्तावेजों की रहेगी पूरी सुरक्षा और गोपनीयता

बोर्ड की इस सुविधा से दस्तावेज हमेशा के लिए विद्यार्थियों के लॉकर में सुरक्षित रहेंगे। यह डिजिटल लॉकर उनके आधार कार्ड से लिंक होगा। इसके लिए उन्हें बाकायदा अलग से आईडी भी मिलती हैं। कोई भी विद्यार्थी अथवा व्यक्ति किसी अन्य का डिजिटल लॉकर नहीं खोल सकता। इसमें मोबाइल एप या कंप्यूटर वेबसाइट पर उन्हें लिंक करना होगा। इसके लिए मोबाइल पर ओटीपी जनरेट होगा। बाद में दिए गए चरणों को फॉलो करने पर संबंधित दस्तावेज उपलब्ध हो जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser