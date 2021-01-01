पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Body Election: Even After Eliminating The Requirement Of Educational Qualification, More Educated Candidates, Many Lawyers Are Also In The Field

चुनाव:निकाय चुनाव : शैक्षणिक योग्यता की अनिवार्यता को खत्म करने के बाद भी शिक्षित उम्मीदवार ज्यादा, कई वकील भी उतर मैदान में

कुचामनसिटी23 मिनट पहले
  • कुचामन पालिका चुनावों में 62 प्रतिशत शिक्षित उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में, 38 प्रतिशत मतदान ऐसे जो 10 वीं से कम पढ़े या साक्षर है, बाकी सब उच्च शिक्षित

निकाय चुनावों में मौजूदा कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा चुनाव लड़ने के लिए न्यूनतम शैक्षणिक योग्यता की अनिवार्यता को खत्म करने के बाद भी इस बार कुचामन नगर पालिका चुनावों में 62 प्रतिशत शिक्षित उम्मीदवार पार्षद बनने के लिए अपना भाग्य आजमा रहे हैं। इस बार पालिका चुनावों में सीए, वकील, पॉलोटेक्निक व अन्य डिग्रीधारी उम्मीदवार मैदान में है।

वही सरकार द्वारा न्यूनतम शैक्षणिक योग्यता की अनिवार्यता खत्म करने के बाद 38 प्रतिशत उम्मीदवार ऐसे है जो 10 वीं से कम पढ़े या साक्षर है। इसके अलावा सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारी भी पार्षद बनकर अपने वार्डवासियों की सेवा करना चाह रहे हैं। यह जानकारी उम्मीदवारों ने अपने नाम निर्देशन पत्र में दर्शाई है।

वार्ड 25 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में चुनाव लड़ रही ज्योति बंसल चार्टेट अकाउंटेंट (सीए) डिग्री धारक है। वही वार्ड 26 के निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी शत्रुघ्न गौड़ एमए- एलएलबी धारक है जो वकालात करते है। इधर, वार्ड संख्या 16 से भाजपा भाजपा प्रत्याशी पूर्व विधायक हरीश कुमावत सिविल इंजीनियर (पॉलोटेक्निक) है। वार्ड 13 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी गौरव भाकर प्रोफेशनल डिग्रीधारी है। वार्ड 45 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मुश्ताक खान एलएलबी डिग्रीधारी है।
ये भी हैं उच्च शिक्षित
वार्ड नम्बर 11 से भाजपा की टिकट के उम्मीदवार नरसीलाल, वार्ड 15 से भाजपा की उम्मीदवार राजकंवर, वार्ड 40 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी मोहम्मद ईकबाल, वार्ड 44 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी नाजिया खान, वार्ड 44 से माकपा प्रत्याशी संजीदा बानो, वार्ड 27 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी अंबिका सोनी, वार्ड 27 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पूजा सोनी, वार्ड 2 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुभाष चन्द्र, वार्ड 31 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अब्दुल फैशल, वार्ड 6 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मानसिंह स्नात्तकोत्तर तक शिक्षित है। वही कुचामन पालिका के चुनावों में चुनाव लड़ रहे 65 प्रत्याशी ऐसे है जो 10 वीं से लेकर स्नातक तक शिक्षित है।

24 प्रत्याशी ऐसे जो है सिर्फ साक्षर और 3 प्रत्याशी है अनपढ़

कुचामन नगर पालिका के चुनावों में कुल 135 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है जिसमें से भाजपा, कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय 24 प्रत्याशी ऐसे भी चुनाव लड़ रहे है जो साक्षर है और केवल मात्र हस्ताक्षर करना ही जानते है। वही 3 प्रत्याशी ऐसे भी मैदान में है जो अनपढ़ है। वही 25 प्रत्याशी ऐसे है जो 8 वीं तक पढ़े हुए है। चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशियों ने यह जानकारी अपने नाम निर्देशन पत्र में दर्शाई है।
चार सेवानिवृत्त भी मैदान में उतरे है
चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशियों में कांग्रेस के वार्ड वार्ड 41 के प्रत्याशी मंजूर अली खान एक्स सर्विस मैन से सेवानिवृत है। इसी तरह वार्ड 29 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ब्रहृामानंद नवोदय विद्यालय से सेवानिवृत है। वार्ड 34 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी राधाकिशन भी सेवानिवृत है

