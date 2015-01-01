पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बस पलटी:नागौर से 20 सवारियों को लेकर पुणे जा रही बस एमपी के धामनोद में पलटी, एक सवारी की मौत

धार/नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • तड़के चार बजे हुआ हादसा, मची चीख पुकार, 6 सवारियां घायल

मध्य प्रदेश के धामनोद थाना क्षेत्र के धार के पास बुधवार सुबह नागौर की सवारियों से भरी बस के पलटने से एक की तो मौत हो गई। जबकि 6 से अधिक सवारियां घायल हो गई, जिन्हें स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से स्थानीय चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया गया।

हादसा इतना भीषण था कि जैसे ही बस पलटी तो बस में सवार सवारियों की चीख पुकार मच गई। इसके चलते कुछ देर के लिए मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में स्थानीय लोगों एवं वहां से गुजर रहे लोगों का भी जमावड़ा लग गया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार हादसा सुबह 4 बजे हुआ।

मंगलवार की दोपहर 2:30 बजे नागौर से 20 सवारियां को लेने के बाद आरजे 21 पीएम 6100 नंबर की बस नागौर से पुणे के लिए रवाना हुई। रास्ते में मध्य प्रदेश के राऊ खलघाट फोरलेन पर अचानक बस अनियंत्रित हो गई, जिसको चालक संभाल नहीं पाया और बस पलट गई।

बस जैसे ही पलटी तो सवारियों में चीख पुकार मच गई। हर कोई मदद के लिए चिल्लाने लगा। इसके बाद जैसे तैसे लोगों ने सवारियों को बाहर निकाला और धामनोद के हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया। इसके साथ ही सूचना पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची।

ये हुए हादसे में घायल

हादसे में खेमी देवी पति मांगीलाल चौधरी (50) निवासी खाबरिया थाना सुरपालिया, नागौर की मौत हो गई। वहीं राकेश (19) पुत्र बाबूलाल, दिनेश (35) पुत्र शिवलाल चाैधरी, हनुमान (33) पुत्र संग्राम जाट, सुरेश (27) पुत्र सुखराम चौधरी, दीनबंधु (36) पुत्र गोविंदराम घायल हो गए। इनके अलावा मोहन, गोपाल राजपूत (46) निवासी भीलवाड़ा को भी चोटें आईं हैं।

मां ने कहा था मैं भी चलूंगी साथ

मृतक खेमी बाई के लड़के पंछा राम (20) ने बताया कि वह पुणे में फर्नीचर का कार्य करता है। लॉकडाउन के बाद से वह अपने घर पर ही था। ऐसे में अब व्यापार के दृष्टिकोण से वह मां एवं अन्य लोगों के साथ पुणे जा रहा था। इस इस बार मां ने खासतौर से बोला था कि वह भी साथ में चलेगी।

इसके चलते सब अच्छा हो रहा था। अचानक इस हादसे ने सभी खुशियों को काफूर कर दिया है। वहीं दूसरी ओर घायल सुरेश ने बताया बस में ज्यादातर सवारियां नींद में थीं। किसी को यह अंदेशा नहीं था कि इस तरह हादसा हो जाएगा। तभी तड़के अचानक झटके लगे और जोर से आवाज आई। देखा तो बस पलट चुकी थी। कोई सिर के बल तो कोई करवट के पास नीचे आकर गिरा।

हाईवे की एक लेन पर लग गया जाम

बस धार रोड से होते हुए नीचे की तरफ राऊ-खलघाट फोरलेन पर अकार पलटी। गनीमत रही कि उस समय कोई भी बड़ा वाहन वहां से नहीं गुजर रहा था। इससे और बड़ा हादसा भी हो सकता था। बस सड़क पर पलटने से एक लेन पर ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया। बाद में पुलिस ने क्रेन बुलाकर बस को सीधा किया।

जानकारों यह भी बता रहे हैं कि संभवत चालक को नींद का झपकी आ गई होगी। इसके चलते हादसा हो गया। क्योंकि जब हादसा हुआ तो उस समय मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर कोई भी नहीं था।

