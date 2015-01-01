पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:कारोबारी की फेसबुक आईडी हैक कर 20 जनों को भेजे रुपए मांगने के संदेश

  • 40 से 50 हजार रुपए मांगे, कईयों को बैंक एकाउंट नंबर तक भेजे

जिले में ऑन लाइन ठगी की वारदातें थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। शहर से लेकर देहात तक आए दिन ऑन लाइन ठगियां हो रही हैं, लेकिन खुलासे के नाम पर पुलिस के हाथ खाली हैं। सोमवार को ठगों ने शहर के एक कारोबारी के दोस्तों को ठगने का प्रयास किया। इसके लिए आरोपी ने पहले तो कारोबारी की फेसबुक आईडी को हैक किया।

इसके बाद उसके दोस्तों को अपनी फ्रेंड लिस्ट में ऐड करने के बाद उनसे रुपयों की मांग रखी। गनीमत रही कारोबारी के सभी दोस्त ठगी के फर्जी संदेशों को समझ गए। इससे ठगी की वारदात तो बच गई, लेकिन लेकिन आए दिन की वारदात से यह जरूर स्पष्ट हो गया है कि आरोपियों के हौसले बुलंद हैं, जिनकी धरपकड़ नहीं हो पा रही है।
ठग ने सभी से 40 से 50 हजार रुपए मांगे
कोतवाली थाना इलाके के बासनी रोड निवासी रामकुमार चौधरी पुत्र प्रेम सिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार सुबह 11 बजे जयपुर से उसके दोस्त का फोन आया, जिसने बताया उनकी आईडी को किसी ने हैक कर लिया है। उनके फेसबुक मैसेंजर पर किसी ने 40 हजार रुपए मांगने का संदेश भेजा है।

इसके बाद रामकुमार के मोबाइल पर और भी कई दोस्तों के फोन आए, जिन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी ने मैसेंजर पर संदेश भेजे हैं किसी से 40 हजार तो किसी से 50 हजार रुपयों की मांग की गई है। इस घटनाक्रम के बाद कारोबारी ने अपनी आईडी को बंद कर दिया।

रामकुमार ने बताया कि इससे पहले करीब 15-20 दिन पहले भी किसी ने उनकी आईडी को हैक किया था। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपनी आईडी को बंद कर दिया था, लेकिन अब नए सिरे से उनकी आईडी को हैक किया गया है। ठग ने रुपए मांगने के संदेश तो भेजे ही। साथ में कईयों को खाता नंबर एवं आईएफएससी कोड तक सेंड कर दिया।

इसके अलावा आरोपी ने स्वयं के दिल्ली में होने की भी जानकारी दी थी। कारोबारी ने बताया कि उसने अपने स्तर से पता किया तो आरोपी हरियाणा में किसी जगह का है। आरोपी के फोन नंबर प्राप्त कर उससे सम्पर्क भी किया गया, लेकिन उसने अपना नंबर बंद कर लिया है।
ठगी के बढ़ रहे ऐसे मामले, मगर नहीं हो रहा खुलासा
फेसबुक आईडी हैक कर ठगी का प्रयास करने वालों ने जिले के कई पुलिस अधिकारियों को भी अपनी ठगी का शिकार बनाया है, लेकिन ऐसे आरोपी पुलिस के हत्थे नहीं चढ़े हैं। इसके चलते इनके हौसले बुलंद हैं। आरोपियों ने मूंडवा एसएचओ, परबतसर थाना प्रभारी सहित अन्य कई पुलिस कर्मियों की आईडी को हैक किया है।
आरोपी इस तरह की वारदातों में आईडी हैक करते हैं और उसके मैसेंजर से रुपए मांगने के संदेश भेजते हैं। आरोपी रुपए मांगने से पहले हाल चाल पूछते हैं और फिर रुपयों की मांग रखते हैं। साथ में यह भी कहते हैं कि उनको रुपयों की बहुत जरूरत है। वे एक-दो दिन में उक्त राशि को वापस भी लौटा देंगे।

