कुबेर भगवान की अराधना:खरीदारी के आज 5 मुहूर्त, सुख-शांति के लिए चांदी और सौंदर्य के लिए सोना खरीदें

नागौर2 दिन पहले
  • धनतेरस आज, कोरोना से बचाव के साथ ही घरों से बाहर निकलें

दीपावली व धनतेरस को लेकर बाजार सजे-धजे हैं। कोरोना मंदी में बूझे व्यापारियों के चेहरे खिले उठे है। नागौर के बाजारों में भी रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। इस बार दीपावली पर्व पर व्यापारी लगभग सवा अरब के व्यापार की आशा लगाए हुए हैं। कोरोना कहर से डरे सहमे लोग मास्क लगाए बाजारों में खरीदारी के लिए उमड़ रहे है।

वहीं दूसरी ओर कोरोना की गाइड लाइन की पालना भी दुकानदार व ग्राहक दोनों करते नजर आ रहे है। व्यापारियों ने प्रतिष्ठानों में व्यवस्था ही इस तरह से कर रखी है कि सोशल डिस्टेसिंग स्वत: हो रही है। इस बार दीपावली महापर्व 4 दिन ही है। धनतेरस पर कुबेर की वर्षा व भगवन धनवंतरी की कृपा औषधियों के लिए विशेष मायने रखती है।

इस दिन आयुर्वेद के अधिष्ठाता देव भगवान धन्वंतरि का प्राकट्य हुआ था। इस दिन झाण्डू, बर्तन, सोने व चांदी की खरीददारी विशेष रूप से करनी शुभ मानी जाती है। इस बार तिथियों का परिवर्तन दिन में हाेने के कारण रूपचौदस और अमावस्या एक ही दिन 14 नवंबर को मनाई जाएगी।

शहर के ऐतिहासिक दरवाजे पर रोशनी, जेवर खरीदने के लिए भी पहुंचेंगे लोग

धनतेरस गुरुवार व शुक्रवार काे लेकर भी काफी असमंजस की स्थिति बनी रही। धनतेरस 12 नवंबर की रात 9:31 से शुरू हुई और अब 13 नवंबर को शाम 6 बजे तक रहेगी। शुक्रवार को प्रदोष व्रत भी है। ऐसे में इसी दिन धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी, क्योंकि धनतेरस प्रदोष के दिन ही रहती है।

धनतेरस पर 95 साल बाद अनूठा संयोग बन रहा है। गुरु अपनी स्व राशि पर रहेंगे। ऐसा संयोग इससे पहले 15 अक्टूबर 1925 को धनतेरस पर बना था। इसका असर व्यापार में तेजी और उन्नति के रूप में दिखाई देता है। इस दिन आयुष्मान योग आरोग्यता के लिए भगवान धन्वंतरि का पूजन विशेष फलदायी है।

मृदु तथा मित्र संज्ञक नक्षत्र की साक्षी में सोना, चांदी तथा बर्तनों की खरीद शुभ रहेगी। शुक्रवार के दिन चित्रा नक्षत्र, आयुष्मान योग तथा तुला राशि के चंद्रमा की साक्षी में आ रही है। व्यापारियों की ओर से माल का पर्याप्त स्टॉक किया गया है।
खरीदारी के ये 5 मुहूर्त
सुबह 7:30 से 9 बजे तक जमीन, मकान आदि की बुकिंग।
सुबह 8:30 से 10:55 बजे तक चावल, काजू, चीनी आदि सफेद वस्तुएं खरीदें।
दोपहर 1 से 1:30 बजे तक जेवर आदि खरीदने से लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होंगी।
दोपहर 3 से लेकर शाम 4:30 बजे तक वाहन खरीदना श्रेष्ठ।
शाम 5:25 से 8:20 तक का समय बर्तन, मूर्ति लेना शुभ।

बाजार हुए गुलजार, व्यापारियों के चेहरों पर रौनक लौटी
लोग ज्वैलरी, मोबाइल और कपड़ा,वाहन खरीदने में ज्यादा रुचि दिखा रहे हैं। इलेक्ट्रानिक, मोबाइल और कपड़ा बेचने वालों की दुकानों में खरीदारों की भीड़ दिख रही है। लोग अधिक संख्या में आटा चक्की,एलईडी,फ्रीज, हीटर, गीजर, मोबाइल और पहनने के वस्त्रों की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं।

धनतेरस पर विशेष रूप से इन्हें खरीदना शुभ
चांदी के बर्तन या चांदी खरीदने से घर में शांति आती है तथा क्लेश खत्म होता है। सोना खरीदने से सौंदर्य की वृद्धि होती है। घर में यदि धनतेरस के दिन तांबे का बर्तन लाते हैं तो धर्म की वृद्धि होती है। स्टील सफेद होता है और चंद्रमा और लक्ष्मी जी को सफेद वस्तु प्रिय है। इस दिन वाहन खरीदने से व्यापार में वृद्धि होती है।

