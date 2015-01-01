पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:सहायक मतदान अधिकारियों के लिए जसवंतगढ़ में शिविर, दिया प्रशिक्षण

लाडनूं/डीडवाना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशिक्षण के दौरान 136 डाक मतपत्र जिला मुख्यालय भेजे गए

सहायक मतदान अधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण यहां बुधवार को आईटीआई जसवंतगढ़ में आयोजित किया गया। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कुमावत ने प्रशिक्षण का निरीक्षण किया।

प्रशिक्षण उपरान्त प्रश्न पत्र से मतदान अधिकारियों की परीक्षा ली गई। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान कुल 136 डाक मतपत्र प्राप्त हुए, जिन्हें जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय नागौर को भिजवाया गया।

इस दौरान मुख्य ब्लाॅक शिक्षा अधिकारी श्रीचंद कुलहरि, विकास अधिकारी हरफूल सिंह चौधरी और प्रोग्रामर एवं पंचायत समिति के स्टाफ उपस्थित रहे।

मास्टर ट्रेनर नेे सहायक मतदान अधिकारियों को पंचायत समिति सदस्य और जिला परिषद सदस्य के आम चुनाव 2020 हेतु प्रोजेक्टर से प्रशिक्षण दिया। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग टीम द्वारा इस अवसर पर कोविड-19 की पालना- थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, सैनेटाईजर, मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग करवाई गयी। इसी तरह डीडवाना में भी कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।

