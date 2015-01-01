पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के आरोप में 3 पर केस दर्ज

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • मृतक के पिता ने दर्ज कराया है मामला

कोतवाली थाने में दर्ज मर्ग के मामले में एक पिता ने अपने ही गांव के लोगों के खिलाफ अब बेटे को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का आरोप लगाते हुए कोर्ट के मार्फत कोतवाली थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज करवाया है, जिसमें आरोप लगाया गया है कि आरोपियों ने उसके बेटे को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाया था। इसके चलते उसने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर जान दे दी। पुलिस के अनुसार घोड़ारण निवासी भूराराम पुत्र भींयाराम जाट ने आरोपी उसी गांव के सुगना पत्नी जेनाराम, जेनाराम पुत्र सेवाराम, सेवाराम पुत्र भीयाराम जाट के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कराया है।

रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसका बेटा दिनेशराम बीए द्वितीय वर्ष का छात्रा था। ट्यूशन के लिए वह प्रतिदिन नागौर आना जाना करता था। आरोप है कि उसके भतीजे जेनाराम की पत्नी सुगना गांव में रहती थी और वह दिनेश को तीन-चार साल से परेशान कर रही थी। इसी बीच आरोपियों के मध्य हुए झगड़े के बाद आरोपियों ने दिनेश पर गलत आरोप लगाए। इससे दिनेश को आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर कर दिया गया। इससे उसने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर जान दे दी, जिसका सुसाइड नोट भी बरामद हुआ था।

रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि आरोपियों ने उसके बेटे को आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर किया था। दस अगस्त को उसने उक्त मर्ग प्रकरण की फाइल वापस खोलने के लिए पुलिस से आग्रह किया था। साथ ही आरेापियों की कॉल डिटेल व अन्य जानकारियों की छानबीन करने की मांग की गई थी। लेकिन मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर उसने कोर्ट के मार्फत एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया।

