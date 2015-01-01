पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:माता-पिता के खिलाफ अमानत में खयानत का दर्ज कराया प्रकरण

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • 45 लाख के माल में से 15-20 लाख का माल गायब कर देने का आरोप

कब्जे में रखे 15-20 लाख के सामान को खुर्द-बुर्द करने का आरोप लगाते हुए एक बेटे ने अपने ही मां-बाप के खिलाफ अमानत में खयानत का आरोप लगाते हुए कोतवाली थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज कराया है। इसके साथ ही पुलिस ने प्रकरण में अनुसंधान भी शुरू कर दिया है।

शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने बताया कि प्रकरण में जल्द ही आरोपियों के बयान दर्ज किए जाएंगे। पुलिस के अनुसार शहर के अजमेरी गेट नागौर हाल कृषि मंडी के पीछे जोधपुर-बीकानेर बाईपास निवासी सुरेन्द्र उर्फ मनीष ने अपने पिता रामस्वरूप देवड़ा, मां कांता देवी तथा हुकमीचंद तथा पप्पी देवी के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी एवं गाली गलोच करने का आरोप लगाया है। रिपोर्ट अनुसार सुरेंद्र की दो फर्म हैं। एक फर्म सिद्धि ग्लासेज कृषि मण्डी के पीछे जोधपुर-बीकानेर बाईपास रोड पर है। दूसरी फर्म नरेश एल्यूमीनियम नाम से अजमेरी गेट पर है।

दोनों ही फर्म पर ग्लास एल्यूमीनियम गुड्स, हार्ड वेयर, केमिकल्स, हॉर्ड बोर्ड, प्लाईवुड, फेवीकोल सहित अन्य विक्रय का कार्य होता है। रिपोर्ट में बताया गया कि अजमेरी गेट की फर्म उसकी दादी की मिल्कियत जायगा में है। उक्त परिसर दादी की ओर से उसके पिता के हक में बख्शीशनामा निष्पादित कर बख्शीश की हुई है, जिसमें पुस्तैनी सम्पत्ति होने से उसका शुरू से हक है।

सुरेन्द्र ने बताया अजमेरी गेट की फर्म नरेश एल्यूमीनियम का संचालन उक्त फर्म में किया जाता है। इस संबंध में उसके पिता रामस्वरूप देवड़ा से सहमति पत्र 2017 को उसके हक में निष्पादित किया हुआ है। इसके चलते इस परिसर में 45 लाख का माल विक्रय के लिए रखा था।

जून 2020 में पिता से विवाद होने पर वह अजमेरी गेट परिसर में सार संभाल करने नहीं पहुंचा। 20 सितंबर को जब वह अजमेरी गेट व्यावसायिक स्थल पहुंचा तो वहां 45 लाख के माल में से 15-20 लाख का माल गायब मिला। जबकि उक्त परिसर में उसके पिता एवं मां कांता देवी निवास कर रहे हैं। आरोप है कि उन्होंने माल काे खुर्द बुर्द कर दिया।

