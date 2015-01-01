पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की फाइलों में दफन मामला:ठगी के आरोपी के मिले सीसीटीवी फुटेज, 17 दिन बाद भी सुराग नहीं

नागौर42 मिनट पहले
नागौर. ठगी का आरोपी बुजुर्ग को अपने साथ बैठाकर ले जाता हुआ।
  • केसीसी जमा कराने आए बुजुर्ग से डेढ़ लाख रुपए की ठगी करने का मामला
  • पुलिस के जांच अधिकारी अभी तक आरोपी का सुराग नहीं लगा पाए हैं।

17 दिन पहले गोगेलाव के पास एक ढाणी से यहां शहर में केसीसी जमा कराने आए एक बुजुर्ग से डेढ़ लाख की ठगी का मामला पुलिस की फाइलों में दफन होता दिखाई पड़ रहा है। हालत ये है कि वारदात को एक पखवाड़े से ज्यादा का समय गुजर गया है, लेकिन पुलिस के जांच अधिकारी अभी तक आरोपी का सुराग नहीं लगा पाए हैं।

जबकि आरोपी के सीसीटीवी फुटेज तक मिल चुके हैं। फिर भी पुलिस के हाथ अभी तक खाली हैं। दिल्ली दरवाजे के पास एक प्रतिष्ठान से मिले सीसीटीवी फुटेज में आरोपी पिंक कलर की शर्ट व नीले रंग का पेंट पहने हुए है। इसके अलावा आरोपी ने मुंह पर मास्क भी लगा रखा है, जिसके पीछे सफेद रंग की पोषाक में बुजुर्ग बैठा हुआ है। आरोपी की कद काठी एवं चेहरे से कुछ पहचान भी हो रही है।

बगैर नंबर प्लेट की बाइक को घुमाता रहा आरोपी : आरोपी ने वारदात के दौरान जिस मोटरसाइकिल का उपयोग किया है वह बगैर नंबर की दिखाई पड़ी है। आरोपी की मोटरसाइकिल से नंबर प्लेट गायब है। इसके बावजूद आरोपी बगैर नंबर प्लेट की बाइक से शहरभर में घूमता रहा। 4 नवंबर को सदर थाना इलाके के गोगेलाव गांव के पास एक ढाणी के निवासी चोखा राम 66 पुत्र जेठाराम जाट केसीसी जमा कराने के लिए नागौर शहर आया था। साथ में वह एक लाख 48 हजार रुपए भी लेकर आया था। ठीक उसी समय एक आरोपी उसके पास आया और उसने स्वयं को बैंक मैनेजर बताते हुए रुपए दूसरी बैंक में ऑन लाइन जमा कराने के लिए बोला। फिर रुपए ऐंठने के बाद झूठे नाम पते देने के बाद वह रफूचक्कर हो गया।

