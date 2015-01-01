पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:मकराना में सभापति तो परबतसर में ईओ ने बांटे मास्क, लोगों को किया जागरूक

मकराना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभापति ने शहर में 2650 मास्क वितरित किए, जिले भर में चलाया जा रहा है अभियान

कोरोना महामारी के लगातार बढ़ते संक्रमण को लेकर आमजन में जागरूकता लाने को लेकर चलाए जा रहे कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान के तहत सोमवार को नगर परिषद मकराना सभापति समरीन भाटी व उपसभापति अब्दुल सलाम भाटी द्वारा आमजन को मास्क वितरित किए गए।

सभापति ने वार्ड संख्या 33, 34, 23 व 39 के सदर बाजार, मीना बाजार, ब्राह्मण टीबा, गुवाड़ मोहल्ला, काजी गली, चारभुजा मार्ग आदि स्थानों पर दुकानों व घरों में जाकर 2650 मास्क वितरित किए एवं दीवारों पर कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान पोस्टर भी लगाए।

उन्होंने दुकानदारों से हमेशा मास्क लगाए रखने एवं बिना मास्क वालों को दुकान के भीतर प्रवेश नहीं करने देने के साथ समान नहीं देने का आग्रह किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने विशेषकर महिलाओं से कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में साथ देते हुए बाजारों में भीड़ नहीं करने, बिना कार्य घरों से नहीं निकलने की बात कहीं।

उन्होंने कहा कि अपने साथ अपनों को भी कोरोना से बचाव करें। जिसके लिए सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन की पूर्ण रूप से पालना करें। इस दौरान साजिद अली भाटी, पार्षद मोहम्मद असलम चौधरी, इफ्तेकरूदीन गैसावत, जावेद शेख, मनान भाटी, मुख्तार अहमद, अमीर रांदड़, नगर परिषद स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक देवेंद्र सिंह राठौड़, कार्यालय सहायक अशफाक अहमद गैसावत, हीराराम, गजेंद्र शर्मा, सुरेश कुमार सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

छात्रों को वितरित मास्क

परबतसर| कोरोना जन आंदोलन के तहत सोमवार को नगर पालिका द्वारा मास्क वितरण के कार्यक्रम के दौरान जाट छात्रावास परबतसर में अध्ययन कर रहे छात्रों को मास्क वितरित किए गए। अधिशासी अधिकारी जोधाराम विश्नोई ने बताया कि सफाई निरीक्षक आशीष सिंह, वरिष्ठ सहायक योगेश मेघवाल, वीरेंद्र डूडी, दिनेश वैष्णव, मूलचंद प्रजापत, जगदीश प्रसाद आदि मौजूद मौजूद थे।

बडू के बाजार में थानाधिकारी ने दुकानदारों को किया सजग

सोमवार को गच्छीपुरा थानाधिकारी अब्दुल रहुफ खोखर ने बडू पहुंच सदर बाजार में पहले दुकानदारों को मास्क लगाने के प्रति सजग किया। वही व्यापार मंडल को बिना मास्क दुकानदारी पर रोक लगाने की बात कही है। थानाधिकारी खोखर ने सदर बाजार की प्रत्येक दुकान पहुंच मास्क लगाने सहित ग्राहकों को इसकी आदत डालने की बात कही।

सदर बाजार, केसी कॉम्पलेक्स, नदी मार्केट, चूड़ी बाजार में भी गश्त कर मास्क को प्रभावी किया गया। साथ ही मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों को भी एक बार चेतावनी देकर छोड़ा गया। चौकी प्रभारी महेंद्र बेनीवाल ने बताया कि कोरोना के प्रति पूरे कस्बे को सूचित किया जा चुका है। इस अवसर पर व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष परमानन्द तोषनीवाल, सचिव छितर सिंह पंवार, दर्शन जोशी, रिकबचन्द दुग्गड़, दीपक झंवर, रामानंद तोषनीवाल, विनोद अग्रवाल सहित कई लोग मौजूद रहे। मेड़ता सिटी (आंचलिक)| जिला प्रशासन नागौर के दिशा-निर्देशन में मंगलवार को छठी बटालियन राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (एनडीआरएफ) वड़ोदरा गुजरात की 35 सदस्य टीम अजमेर से मेड़ता पहुंची। सरकार की ओर से चलाए जा रहे हैं कोविड-19 पर आधारित जन जागृति अभियान को लेकर टीम ने मास्क वितरण किए।

आमजन को कोविड बचाव की जानकारी दी। एनडीएफआर टीम सुबह 11 बजे एसडीएएफ प्रभारी सहायक कमांडेंट योगेश कुमार मीणा के नेतृत्व में टीम ने एसडीएम कार्यालय परिसर में आमजन के मास्क बांधने के साथ रैली को रवाना किया। रैली पब्लिक पार्क, बस स्टैंड, गांधी चौक, नगर पालिका चौराहा, कृषि उपज मंडी रोड व पंचायत समिति पर आकर विसर्जित हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें