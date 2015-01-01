पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिना मास्क घूम रहे लाेगाें के चालान, जागरूकता के लिए निकाली रैली

नागाैर35 मिनट पहले
  • आयुक्त ने दीपावली के माैके पर सफाई व्यवस्था का लिया जायजा

राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार काे माही दरवाजा सफाई सर्किल के कार्यवाहक स्वच्छता निरीक्षक द्वारा जागरूकता रथ काे हरी झण्डी दिखाकर पैदल रैली को रवाना किया। आयुक्त मनीषा चाैधरी अाैर नोडल ऑॅफिसर कलीम अशरफ के निर्देशानुसार रैली लौहारपुरा, बख्त सागर आदि मोहल्लों में सफाई कर्मचारियों द्वारा निकाली गई।

आमजन को कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए हेतु गाइडलाइन के अनुसार निर्देशों की पालना के लिए बताया गया। परिषद के स्वच्छता निरीक्षक द्वारा शहर में बिना मास्क के घूम रहे व्यक्तियों के चालान काटने की कार्यवाही कर 600 रुपए जुर्माना वसूल गया। परिषद में गठित टीमों के द्वारा मास्क एप से वार्डवार ज्यादा से ज्यादा मास्क का उपयोग करने के लिए आमजन को जागरूक किया गया।

आयुक्त चाैधरी ने दिल्ली दरवाजा, रेगर बस्ती, रोडवेज बस स्टैण्ड आदि मोहल्लों की सफाई व्यवस्था का लिया जायजा लिया। दीपावली पर्व को ध्यान में रखते हुए मौके पर हल्का निरीक्षक को सफाई व्यवस्था सुचारू रूप से रखने के निर्देश दिए। नगर परिषद द्वारा गठित टीम द्वारा शहरी क्षेत्र में मास्क वितरण किए और स्टीकर कार्मिकों द्वारा शहर में विभिन्न क्षेत्र में चस्पा किए।

इस मुख्य स्वच्छता निरीक्षक अनिल कुमार, कार्यवाहक सफाई निरीक्षक चन्दुराम चांगरा, आईदान, राजकमल विजय बारासा, किशन, अभिषेक जावा, प्रेम गुजराती, राहुल अजहरुदीन ने जनजागरूकता अभियान में मौके पर मौजूद रहे।
आयुक्त ने गार्डन का किया निरीक्षण
इन्द्रा कॉलोनी स्थित कल्प वृक्ष गार्डन का निरीक्षण किया। मौके पर नगर परिषद के पूर्व मुख्य सफाई निरीक्षक नरेंद्र चाैधरी ने आयुक्त को मोहल्ले के सभी बगीचों के बारे में बताया। आयुक्त ने कहा कि जो भी बगीचों का बकाया कार्य है, वह दीपावली के पश्चात करवाया जाएगा।

मौके पर ही शिव मंदिर की लाइटों के ठेकेदार को दूरभाष से वार्तालाप कर निर्देशित किया कि दीपावली पर रोशनी की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करें। इस दौरान शांति देवी गहलोत, कमला सोनी, बंसन्ती देवी चाैधरी, अर्जुन राम भाकल, अमृतलाल सांचैरिया, रमेश, जितेन्द्र जावा एवं जितेन्द्र गून्द मौजूद रहे।

