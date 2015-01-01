पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल समाचार:चैंपियन मिनी आईपीएल: नागौर इंडियन और नाइटराइडर्स टीम ने जीते मुकाबले

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में प्रतिदिन हो रहे हैं रोचक मुकाबले

चैंपियन मिनी आईपीएल के दौरान मंगलवार को 2 मैच खेले गए। जिसमें पहला मैच नागौर इन्डियन और किंग्स इलेवन नागौर के मध्य हुआ। जिसमें नागौर इन्डियन ने टॉस जीत के पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 158 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया। गणपत शर्मा के 44 रन और मनजीत भार्गव के 42 रनों की मदद से 158 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया।

राहुल रांकावत ने दो विकेट और करन सिखवाल, कैलाश चौधरी, मनीष टाक ने एक- एक विकेट लिए। जवाबी पारी खेलने उतरी किंग्स इलेवन नागौर 103 रन पर आउट होकर 55 रन से मैच हार गई। मैन ऑफ द मैच गणपत शर्मा रहे। उन्होंने 44 रन और 3 विकेट लिए। चैंपियन क्रिकेट एकेडमी के संरक्षक प्रदीप उपाध्याय ने बताया कि दूसरा मैच नागौर रॉयल और नाइटराइडर्स के मध्य हुआ।

जिसमें नागौर रॉयल ने टोस जीत के पहले गेंदबाजी की। उनका यह फैसला गलत साबित हुआ ओपनिंग बल्लेबाजी करते हुए ओम जोशी व अभिमन्यु भाटी शतकीय साझेदारी निभाई। अभिमन्यु भाटी ने शानदार 72 रन व ओम जोशी ने 30 रन, देवप्रकाश ने 48 रनों के सहयोग से 236 रनों का पहाड सा स्कोर खड़ा किया।

जिसके जवाब में नागौर रॉयल केवल 72 रन बना कर 164 रनों से हार गई। जिसमें हिमांशु शर्मा ने 40 रन बनाए। इनाम वितरण में प्रतिक पारिक, नवरतन गहलोत, भागचन्द चांगरा, धर्मेंद्र सांखला सर्वोदय काॅलेज, विजेन्द्र बसवाना, विक्रम कासट, देवेंद्र जाजड़ा और सुनिल टाक कपकेक शॉर्ट विडियो ऐप, गौरव महेश्वरी जीएम फाईनेंस, जगदम्बा प्रोडक्शन हाउस नागौर से अंकित अनिकेत चांगरा, करन सिखवाल, एकेडमी निदेशक दीपक उपाध्याय आदि उपस्थित थे।

