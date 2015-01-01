पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:चैंपियन मिनी आईपीएल : नागौर नाइटराइडर्स और किंग्स इलेवन टीमें जीती

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के दौरान अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को अतिथियों की ओर से किया गया सम्मानित, मैचों का लुत्फ उठा रहे दर्शक

चैंपियन मिनी आईपीएल में रविवार को पहला मैच नागौर नाइटराइडर्स और नागौर सुपरकिंग्स के बीच खेला गया। नागौर सुपरकिंग्स ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 109 रनों का लक्ष्य रखा। जिसमें सुखवीर बांगड़ा ने 38 रन और राज बांगड़ा ने 17 रन बनाए। महेन्द्र तरड व महेश ने तीन तीन विकेट प्राप्त की।

जवाबी पारी में देव प्रकाश फिडोदा ने शानदार 50 रन और अभिमन्यु भाटी के 33 रनों के सहयोग से आसानी से 5 विकेट से जीत दर्ज की मैन ऑफ द मैच प्रकाश फिडोदा रहे। दूसरे मैच में नागौर सनराइजर और किंग्स इलेवन नागौर के मध्य हुआ। जिसमें किंग्स इलेवन नागौर ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए अरुण कुमार शर्मा के 46 रन और मनीष टाक के 25 रनों के सहयोग से 137 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी सनराइजर 85 रनों पर आउट होकर 42 रनों से हार गई। राहुल रांकावत ने शानदार गेन्दबाजी करते हुए 4 विकेट प्राप्त किए।

चैंपियन क्रिकेट एकेडमी के संरक्षक प्रदीप उपाध्याय ने बताया कि इस दौरान पूर्व पार्षद प्रवीण सोलंकी, युवा कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष हनुमान बांगड़ा, देवकरन सांगवा व्यवसायी, गौरव महेश्वरी जीएम फाईनेंस, देवेंद्र जाजड़ा और सुनिल टाक कपकेक शॉर्ट विडियो ऐप, चेतन टेलर, आमिन चौहान, महबूब भाटी, जतन मीणा, हर्षित शर्मा, दिनेश गहलोत, जयपुर के कोमेंटेटर जगदम्बा प्रोडक्शन हाउस नागौर से अंकित अनिकेत चांगरा, एकेडमी निर्देशक दीपक उपाध्याय आदि उपस्थित थे। प्रतियोगिता के दौरान अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को अतिथियों की ओर से सम्मानित किया गया।

शनिवार को हुए मुकाबलों में भी किंग्स इलेवन और नागौर राॅयल चैलेंजर्स टीमों ने जीते मुकाबलें

इसी प्रकार चैंपियन मिनी आईपीएल के दौरान शनिवार को 2 मैच खेले गए। पहला मैच नागौर राॅयल और किंग्स इलेवन नागौर में हुआ। नागौर राॅयल पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 144 रनों का लक्ष्य रखा। राजु जोशी ने 48 रन और यश ने 42 रन बनाए। गेन्दबाजी करते हुए विकास मुंडेल और चांदमल भाटी ने दो दो विकेट लिए।

रनों का पीछा करते हुए अरुण कुमार शर्मा ने 38 रन कैलाश चौधरी ने 22 रन और विकास मुंडेल ने 21 रन बना के अपनी टीम को 5 विकेट से जीत दर्ज की। दूसरे मैच में राॅयल चैलेंजर्स नागौर और नागौर इन्डियन के मध्य हुआ। जिसमें नागौर राॅयल चैलेंजर्स ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए प्रदीप उपाध्याय के शानदार 61 रन और पुखराज कुमार व जयदीप राठौड़ ने 21 - 21 रन बदौलत 147 रनों का लक्ष्य रखा।

गेन्दबाजी करते हुए देव ने 3 विकेट और गणपत शर्मा ने 2 विकेट प्राप्त किए। 147 रनों का पीछा करते हुए नागौर इन्डियन ने देव ने 32 रन व ताराचंद के 23 रन मंजीत भार्गव के 18 रन के सहयोग से 99 रन ही बना सकी। नागौर इन्डियन की टीम 48 रनों से हार गई। इस अवसर पर विजय कुमार शर्मा प्राचार्य रा. नर्सिंग कॉलेज नागौर, डा. शुभम शर्मा, बालमुकुन्द सैनी नर्सिंग यूनियन अध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार भाटी व्यवसाय, जीत देवड़ा तेलंगाना क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी गौरव महेश्वरी जीएम फाईनेंस, आनन्द जोशी बीएम कम्प्यूटर, जतन मीणा, उपस्थित थे।

