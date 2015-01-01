पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:रोल में टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम में बच्चों और गर्भवती महिलाओं के टीके लगाए गए

रोलएक घंटा पहले
  • समय पर आवश्यक रूप से टीके लगाने के लिए महिलाओं को जानकारी दी

रोल ग्राम के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र संख्या चार में गुरुवार को टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता राजेश्वरी द्वारा बच्चों व गर्भवती महिलाओं के टीके लगाए गए। बच्चों व गर्भवती महिलाओं के वजन सहित स्वास्थ्य संबंधित अन्य जांच कर उन्हें आवश्यक सलाह देते हुए दवा दी गई।

उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य के प्रति किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं बरतनी चाहिए तथा बीमार होने पर तुरंत चिकित्सक को दिखाना चाहिए। राजेश्वरी ने स्वस्थ शरीर के लिए टीकाकरण को आवश्यक बताते हुए समय-समय पर आवश्यक रूप से टीके लगाने के लिए महिलाओं को जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य संबंधित जानकारी देते हुए विभिन्न मौसमी बीमारियों के लक्षण, बचाव व उपचार के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि गंदगी से बीमारियां फैलती है, इसलिए अपने आस पास के परिसर को साफ सुथरा रखना चाहिए। उन्होंने पौष्टिक भोजन करने, फल, दूध, हरी सब्जियां, अंकुरित अनाज का ज्यादा से ज्यादा उपयोग में लेने की बात कही।

उन्होंने कोरोना काल के चलते सभी को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने व मास्क लगाने के लिए भी प्रेरित किया। इसी प्रकार स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा के प्रति जागरूक होने के लिए भी आवश्यक जानकारी दी गई। इस दौरान आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सरस्वती, आशा मुन्नी जांगिड़, सहायिका गणपति व महिलाएं उपस्थित थी।

