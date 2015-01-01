पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:स्टैडिंग कमेटी की बैठक में सीएम आर्य बोले- सरकार झील संरक्षण को गम्भीर

  • स्टैंडिंग कमेटी की बैठक, झील में अवैध बोरवेल और बिजली कनेक्शन तत्काल हटाने के निर्देश

विश्व विख्यात खारे पानी की सांभर झील की धरातल पर स्थिति काफी दयनीय है। प्रशासन की ओर से लगभग दो साल से कार्रवाई के नाम पर केवल लीपापोती की जाती आ रही है। लेकिन धरातल पर कभी भी समग्र रूप से कार्रवाई कर झील को अवैध कार्यों से मुक्त नहीं करवाया गया। दस दिनों में होने वाली कार्रवाई प्रशासन की ओर से महीनों तक चलाई जाती है। जिससे सरकार को आर्थिक नुकसान होने के साथ ही कर्मचारियों का समय भी बर्बाद होता है। अब पुनः झील संरक्षण हेतु प्रयास शुरू किया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि राज्य सरकार सांभर झील के संरक्षण को लेकर गम्भीर है। उन्होंने कहा कि सांभर झील में अवैध बोरिंग, बिजली कनेक्शन और अतिक्रमण तत्काल हटाएं और झील में प्रदूषण रोकने के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए जाएं। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिये कि अवैध रूप से ब्राइन का दोहन करने वालों के विरुद्ध पुलिस कार्रवाई किया जाना सुनिश्चित करें। इसके साथ ही सुनिश्चित करें कि एक बार कनेक्शन हटाने के बाद दुबारा नहीं हों।

स्टैंडिंग कमेटी की बैठक संपन्न, झील क्षेत्र में अवैध गतिविधियों को लेकर जताई चिंता
मुख्य सचिव ने गुरूवार को शासन सचिवालय में वीसी के माध्यम से आयोजित सांभर झील से संबंधित स्टैंडिंग कमेटी की बैठक ली। बैठक में मुख्य सचिव ने सांभर झील की वर्तमान स्थिति की समीक्षा की और झील के इर्द-गिर्द हो रहे अवैध नमक खनन और अन्य अवैध गतिविधियों को लेकर चिन्ता जताई।

उन्होंने नागौर और अजमेर जिला कलेक्टर को अवैध विद्युत कनेक्शन तुरन्त प्रभाव से हटवाने के निर्देश दिए और कहा कि इसके खिलाफ अभियान चलाकर इस क्षेत्र को अतिक्रमण और अवैध गतिविधियों से मुक्त करने का काम करें।
मुख्य सचिव बोले- सख्त कार्रवाई के साथ करें मुकदमें
मुख्य सचिव ने अवैध रूप से ब्राइन का दोहन करने के उपयोग में आने वाली पाइप लाइनें, सबमर्सिबल पम्प सेटों को ज़ब्त करने के लिए विद्युत निगम एवं पुलिस की और से संयुक्त कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिये। उन्होंने दोषियों के खिलाफ तुरंत एफआईआर करवाने के निर्देश दिए।

इसके साथ ही अधिकारी झील क्षेत्र में लगातार पैट्रोलिंग और मॉनिटरिंग करें। नमक रिफाइंड करने के बाद निकलने वाले वेस्ट सोडियम सल्फेट का उद्योगों के लिए उपयोग खोजकर उचित डिस्पोजल किया जा सकता है। जिससे नमक का अपशिष्ट झील में नहीं डाला जाए और झील का सौंदर्य नहीं बिगड़े।
प्रवासी पक्षियों की सुरक्षा पर पशु चिकित्सकों को निर्देश
मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य ने कहा कि पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारियों की ट्रेनिंग के माध्यम से कैपेसिटी बिल्डिंग का काम किया जाए। जिससे झील पर आने वाले प्रवासी पक्षियों में किसी भी प्रकार की बीमारी का लक्षण मिलते ही तत्काल कदम उठाए जा सके। आर्य ने कहा कि झील के संरक्षण के लिए यह भी जरूरी है कि लेक बैड पर गाड़ियों की आवाजाही पर रोक लगाई जाए।

बैठक में वन एवं पर्यावरण विभाग की प्रमुख सचिव श्रेया गुहा उपस्थित थी, इसके साथ ही प्रमुख शासन सचिव राजस्व आनन्द कुमार, प्रमुख शासन सचिव उर्जा विभाग दिनेश कुमार, शासन सचिव जल संसाधन विभाग नवीन महाजन, निदेशक स्थानीय निकाय विभाग दीपक नंदी, आयुक्त उद्योग विभाग अर्चना सिंह, जयपुर कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह नेहरा, अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर अजमेर, जयपुर तथा नागौर तथा सांभर साल्ट के सीएमडी कमलेश कुमार सहित अन्य विभागों के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने वीसी के माध्यम से बैठक में भाग लिया।

