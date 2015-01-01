पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डॉक्टरों की सलाह:सर्दी बढ़ी, ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत, न बरतें लापरवाही

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का रखें ध्यान

जिले में सर्दी के मौसम को देखते हुए चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से कोरोना के प्रति सतर्क व सावधान रहने की सलाह दी है। चिकित्सकाें के अनुसार बदलते मौसम में बीमारियों का खतरा बना रहता है। वहीं इस दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते आमजन को पहले के मुकाबले ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है।
चिकित्सा विभाग के अनुसार पिछले कुछ दिनों से मौसम में बदलाव आ रहा है। तापमान मे भी गिरावट होने से सर्दी बढ़ने लगी है। इस दौरान सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम, बुखार आदि मौसमी बीमारियों का अंदेशा बना रहता हैं। ऐसे में आमजन किसी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं बरतें।
साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क लगाने व बार-बार साबुन से हाथ होने आदि गाइडलाइन की पालना करें। बच्चों और बुजुर्गों का सर्दी से बचाव के लिए विशेष सावधानी बरतें। खांसी-जुकाम या बुखार होने पर किसी भी तरह लापरवाही नहीं बरतें। तुरंत नजदीकी अस्पताल में डाॅक्टर को दिखाकर परामर्श और दवाइयां लें।
यह हैं सर्दी जनित रोगों के सामान्य लक्षण
नाक बहना, नाक बंद होना, हल्का बुखार, जी मचलाना, खाने की इच्छा न होना तथा बैचेनी होना। बच्चों में निमोनिया की बीमारी होने पर फेफड़े के वायु कोषों में संक्रमण से सांस की तकलीफ व तेज बुखार हो जाता है। ज्यादा छोटे बच्चों में सांस की तकलीफ होने पर डाॅक्टर से परामर्श लेकर उपचार कराएं। टोन्सलाइट (गले में तकलीफ) होने पर ठंडी चीजे खाने से गले में तेज दर्द, निगलने में परेशानी और तेज बुखार हो सकता है।
ऐसे करें बीमारियों सेे बचाव के उपाय
कपडे पहनने व ओढ़ने का विशेष ध्यान रखे। तेज सर्दी हो तो कानों और सिर को विशेष रूप से ढककर निकले। बच्चों को नंगे पैर व नंगे सिर नहीं घूमने दें, विशेष कर सुबह शाम। गर्म व गर्म तासीर की चीजें खाए, पानी खूब पीएं। आइसक्रीम टमाटर का साॅस और अन्य ठंडी व खट्‌टी चीजों से परहेज रखें। निमोनिया, अस्थमा और सांस की तकलीफ वाले बच्चों को रात में टाइट कपड़े नहीं पहनाएं, गर्म एवं मुलायम कपडे़ पहनाकर सुलाएं। उबला पानी ठंडा कर पिलाएं

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें