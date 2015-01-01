पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:कलेक्टर-एसपी बांटे मास्क, कहा- अभी यही वैक्सीन

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर-एसपी व कर्मचारियों ने निकाला पैदल मार्च, जिले भर में आयोजित हो रहे हैं जागरूकता अभियान

बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण काे राेकने के प्रति जागरूकता को लेकर सोमवार को कलेक्टर डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार साेनी व एसपी श्वेता धनखड़ व अन्य कर्मचारियों ने शहर में पैदल मार्च निकाला। कलेक्ट्रेट से गांधी चौक तक पैदल मार्च निकाला। बीच में कई दुकानदारों काे काेराेना गाइडलाइन पालना के निर्देश दिए अाैर समझाइश की। इस दाैरान नगर परिषद आयुक्त मनीषा चौधरी की टीम ने बिना मास्क के लोगों के चालान काटें। आयुक्त चाैधरी ने कहा- कि कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्ती के साथ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
रोल. ग्राम में पुलिस द्वारा कोविड 19 महामारी को लेकर मंगलवार को जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। थानाधिकारी गणेशराम मीणा के नेतृत्व में पुलिसकर्मियों द्वारा गांव में वाहन रैली निकालकर कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया।

इस दौरान पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों को अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाने, दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखने, सैनेटाइजर करने व कोरोना बीमारी के प्रति सजग रहने आदि के बारे में जागरूक किया गया। थानाधिकारी मीणा ने बताया कि अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है, इसलिए अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाए तथा मास्क नहीं लगाने पर पांच सौ रुपए का चालान काटा जाएगा। ग्रामीणों के जागरूक होने पर ही कोरोना जैसी बीमारी को हराया जा सकता है। कुचेरा| थानाधिकारी देवीलाल बिश्नोई के नेतृत्व में पुलिस व नगरपालिका स्टाफ ने कोरोना जागरूकता रैली निकाली। थानाधिकारी बिश्नोई व नगरपालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी रजनीश चौधरी ने बताया कि रैली खजवाना चौराहा से रवाना होकर बस स्टैंड, बाजार रोड, नगरपालिका चौराहा, पुराना डाकघर, बड़ा बाजार, छोटा बाजार, राजकीय चिकित्सालय, गणपति मन्दिर, बाबा रामदेव मन्दिर होकर निकाली गई। इस मौके पर पुलिस स्टाफ व नगरपालिका कर्मियों की ओर से रैली के दौरान मोहल्लेवासियों, राहगीरों व दुकानदारों को मास्क वितरित किए गए।

घरों पर नो मास्क नो एंट्री के पोस्टर व स्टीकर चिपकाये गये। रैली के दौरान थानाधिकारी बिश्नोई व अधिशासी अधिकारी चौधरी ने आमजन को कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनने, सामाजिक दूरी की पालना करने, भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर जाने से बचने तथा अति आवश्यक काम होने पर ही घर से निकलने की बात कहते हुए सरकारी दिशानिर्देशों की पूर्ण पालना करने का आह्वान किया।
पुलिसकर्मियों ने कोरोना जागरूक के लिए किया फ्लैग मार्च
मंगलवार को कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में मास्क की अनिवार्यता को पुलिसकर्मियों ने समझाते हुए फ्लैग मार्च निकाला। द्वितीय थानाधिकारी आईदानराम गोदारा ने बताया कि शहर में बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए मूण्डवा बस स्टैंड से गांधी चौक होते हुए पठार चौक, मुख्य बाजार से पुलिस थाना तक रास्ते में बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों को मास्क देकर उसे पहनने के लिए जागरूक किया गया।
इस दौरान मूण्डवा नगर पालिका की ओर से प्राप्त लगभग 200 मास्क पुलिसकर्मियों ने लोगों में वितरीत किये। साथ ही पुलिसकर्मियों ने लोगों से कहा कि इस महामारी से लड़ने के लिये मास्क का पहनना जरूरी है। साथ ही लोगों को बताया गया कि बिना मास्क मिलने पर चालान भी काटा जाएगा। इसलिए जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती तब तक किसी प्रकार की ढिलाई नहीं रखनी है। इस दौरान एएसआई आईदानराम गोदारा, हैड कांस्टेबल बाबूलाल, हैड कांस्टेबल अणदाराम, कांस्टेबल सेनाराम, दिनेश, ओमप्रकाश, हरीराम ताडा, श्रवण कुमार, कैलाश डूडी, कानाराम खोजा आदि मौजूद रहे।

