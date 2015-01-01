पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा विभाग:‘आओ घर में सीखें’ कार्यक्रम शुरू, हर रोज सुबह 9 बजे शिक्षक बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया पर प्रदान करते हैं शिक्षण सामग्री

सरकारी स्कूलाें में कक्षा 1 से 12वीं में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियाें के लिए अच्छी खबर है। कोरोना के कारण स्कूल खुलें या ना खुलें बच्चों की पढ़ाई में परेशानी नहीं आनी चाहिए, इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने खेल-खेल में पढ़ने-लिखने की तर्ज पर ‘आओ घर में सीखें’ कार्यक्रम शुरू किया है। इस योजना की एक कड़ी के तहत हर रोज सुबह 9 बजे शिक्षक बच्चों को सोशल मीडिया पर शिक्षण सामग्री प्रदान करते हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि स्माइल कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत कक्षा 1 से 12वीं तक के छात्रों के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने वीडियो सामग्री की विशेष व्यवस्था की है। विभाग की ओर से एसआईईआरटी के सहयोग से 30 से 40 मिनट की वीडियो सामग्री प्रत्येक विषय के लिए तैयार की गई है। साथ ही राजस्थान स्टेट काउंसिल ऑफ एजुकेशन रिसर्च एंड ट्रेनिंग उदयपुर के विषय विशेषज्ञों द्वारा इन वीडियो सामग्री की समीक्षा भी की जा रही है। अब विभाग इसी प्लेटफॉर्म पर शिक्षण व मूल्यांकन को पूरा कर रहा है।

शिक्षक रोजाना करते हैं बच्चों से बात

आओ घर में सीखें योजना के तहत हर रोज शिक्षक बच्चों से बात करते हैं। एक शिक्षकों को पांच बच्चों से बात करनी होती है। उनके साथ बात करके पढ़ाई की योजना बनाई जाती है और उनकी शंकाओं का समाधान भी किया जाता है। इसके साथ ही सोशल मीडिया के जरिए पहली से आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों का समय-समय पर टेस्ट भी लिए जाने का मसौदा तैयार किया जा चुका है।
पोर्टफोलियो में संधारित गृह कार्य को भी बनाया जाएगा मूल्यांकन का भाग

कोरोना काल में अध्ययन-अध्यापन की प्रक्रिया को जारी रखने के उद्देश्य से विभाग की ओर से आओ घर में सीखें कार्यक्रम शुरू किया गया है। इसके तहत विद्यार्थी विभाग के डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर पढ़ाई अनवरत रखेंगे। विद्यार्थियों को चाहिए कि वे पाठ्यक्रम कटौती के तहत छोड़े गये अंशों का भी अध्ययन करें। हालांकि परीक्षा में इन अंशों से प्रश्न नहीं पूछे जाएंगे पर विषय की समझ के लिए यह बहुत जरूरी है।

5वीं तक 1 दिन और 8वीं तक 2 दिन मिलेगा होमवर्क
स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम में पहली से पांचवीं कक्षा के लिए गृह कार्य की सामग्री सप्ताह में एक बार सोमवार को तथा छठी से आठवीं कक्षा के लिए सप्ताह में दो बार, सोमवार और बुधवार को सोशल मीडिया के स्माइल ग्रुप में भेजी जाएगी। संस्था प्रधान और उस विषय का शिक्षक इस गृह कार्य सामग्री को कक्षावार सोशल मीडिया पर बने हुए स्माइल ग्रुप में भिजवाएंगे। स्माइल की अध्ययन सामग्री और गृह कार्य सामग्री विद्यार्थी अथवा उसके अभिभावक तक पहुंचने के बाद विद्यार्थी अपना होमवर्क पुस्तिका में पूरा करके उसकी फोटो वापस उसी ग्रुप में अपलोड करेगा।

