एसीबी की कार्रवाई:ठेकेदारों से 50% तक कमीशन लेता था आयुक्त, घर में 15.76 लाख नकद मिले, बैंक खाता सीज

मकराना / नागाैरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मकराना. आयुक्त के चेम्बर में खाली पड़ी कुर्सियां। 
  • पकड़े जाने के दूसरे दिन आयुक्त एसीबी कोर्ट अजमेर में पेश, न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में जेल भेजा

आवारा पशुओं के टेण्डर बिल जारी करने के एवज में 2.50 लाख रुपए रिश्वत का सौदा कर 40 हजार रुपए नकद लेते धरे गए मकराना नगर परिषद आयुक्त संतलाल मक्कड़ के पास भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम को उसके पास से 15.76 लाख रुपए नकद मिले हैं। उसने इतनी बड़ी राशि अपने बीएसएनएल क्वार्टर स्थित आवास में ब्रीफकेस में छुपाकर रखी थी। एसीबी ने देर रात में उसके क्वार्टर सहित गंगानगर व जयपुर में उसके घर की सर्च करवाई।

इस कार्रवाई में सामने आया कि आयुक्त मक्कड़ ने करोड़ों की चल अचल संपत्ति जमा कर रखी है। उसके खातों में 12.70 लाख रुपए नकद जमा मिले। जयपुर में कालवाड़ रोड स्थित गोकुल नगर में उसने एक आलीशान विला ले रखा है जबकि गंगानगर में मकान है। जहां गंगानगर पुलिस ने तलाशी ली है। गंगानगर में उसके लॉकर भी हैं। आयुक्त मक्कड़ के पास लग्जरी कार कीया सेल्टॉस भी है।

शांत स्वाभाव के संतलाल ने फैला रखा था भ्रष्टाचार का मकड़जाल, खाते में मिले 12.70 लाख जमा

एसीबी सीकर के सीओ जाकिर अख्तर ने बताया कि आरोपी आयुक्त संतलाल मक्कड़ को गुरूवार को एसीबी न्यायालय अजमेर में पेश किया गया जहां से उसे न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में जेल भेज दिया गया। सीओ जाकिर अख्तर ने बताया कि फिलहाल आयुक्त मक्कड़ की संपत्ति का ब्यौरा जुटाया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी के बीएसएनएल क्वार्टर से बरामद की गई 15.76 लाख रुपए की रकम का वह कोई संतोषजनक जबाब नहीं दे पाया। एसीबी कार्रवाई के दौरान पूरी रात आयुक्त मक्कड़ मुंह छिपाए हुए शॉल में दुबके रहा। सुबह 7:30 बजे एसीबी उसे अजमेर ले गई। उधर, गुरूवार को दिनभर नगर परिषद् में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा।

मकराना के आयुक्त का चेम्बर खाली पड़ा रहा वहीं कार्रवाई से परिषद् कर्मचारी काफी घबराए हुए नजर आए। आयुक्त के घर से इतनी बड़ी रकम मिलने और ट्रेप की कार्रवाई होने के बाद शहर में कई अफवाहों का दौर भी चला। नगर परिषद तक कई ठेकेदार पहुंचे तो कुछ ने सुबह से ही दूरी बनाए रखी। इस दौरान कई लोग बीएसएनएल के क्वार्टर के पास भी एकत्रित रहे। गौरतलब है कि एसीबी ने आयुक्त को 40 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों पकड़ा था।

शहर के वार्ड 11 से 20 एवं वार्ड 1 से 6 में बनी सड़क कार्यों से जुड़ी फाइलें साथ ले गई एसीबी

आयुक्त के पास लाखों की नकद रकम मिलने के बाद एसीबी भी निश्चित हो गई कि संतलाल मक्कड़ की भ्रष्टाचार की जड़ें काफी मजबूती से फैली हैं। एसीबी के हत्थे चढ़ने के बाद एसीबी ने उन सभी फाइलों को खंगालना शरू कर दिया जिसमें उन्हें शक था। आयुक्त ने परिवादी ठेकेदार संदीप से ही कमीशन पेटे काफी रकम पहले भी ली है।

इस मोटी रकम को लेकर एसीबी सबूत खंगाल रही है। सारी हकिकत जांच में सामने आएगी। ऐसे में संदीप ने हाल ही में नगर परिषद् के टेण्डर प्राप्त कर जो जो काम किए हैं उनसे संबन्धित फाइलें व रिकार्ड एसीबी ने जब्त किया है। इनमें पशु पकड़ने के टेण्डर सहित नगर परिषद् मकराना के वार्ड 11 से 20 एवं वार्ड संख्या 1 से 6 में निर्मित हुई सड़कें व अन्य विकास कार्यों से जुड़ी फाइलें शामिल हैं।

गंगानगर पुलिस ने ली घर की तलाशी, मिली पासबुक

इधर, गंगानगर में घर की तलाशी स्थानीय पुलिस ने ली है। आरोपी के भाई की पत्नी और परिवार चाबी लेकर मकान पर पहुंचे। एसीबी की टीम ने मकान के सर्च में आरोपी संतलाल मक्कड़ और उसके परिजनों की पांव बैंक पास बुक बरामद की है। यूनियन बैंक में एक लॉकर होने के दस्तावेज मिले है। एसीबी ने बैंक की शाखाओं को पत्र लिखकर जमा राशि की जानकारी मांगी है।

कार्रवाई के बाद एसीबी हर दस्तावेज की करवाएगी वैरिफिकेशन, आयुक्त बोला : मैं तो निर्दोष हूं

शांत स्वभाव के साथ मुस्कुरा के बोलने वाले मकराना नगर परिषद् आयुक्त संतलाल मक्कड़ ने भ्रष्टाचार का पूरा मकड़ज़ाल फैला रखा था। वह ठेकेदारों से 50 परसेंट कमीशन मांगता था ताकि ठेकेदार परेशान होकर रेट तय कर ले। इसके बाद ही रकम भी तय हो जाती थी। इधर, आयुक्त को जब एसीबी ने ठेकेदार संदीप से 40 हजार रूपए की रिश्वत राशि लेते हुए धरा तो उसने स्वयं को निर्दोष बताया। उसने भोला सा चेहरा बना लिया।

उसके चेहरे के हावभाव व मासूमियत को देखकर एकबारगी तो टीम में शामिल पुलिसकर्मियों को भी दया आ गई परंतु तलाशी में मासूमियत भरे चेहरे के काले कारनामे सामने आते चले गए। एसीबी सीओ जाकिर अख्तर ने बताया कि बाकि सारी बातें वैरिफिकेशन में सामने आ जाएंगी। फिलहाल आयुक्त को जेसी कर दिया गया

