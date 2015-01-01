पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:प्रत्याशियाें के नामाें पर उलझी कांग्रेस-भाजपा, रालोपा की पहली सूची जारी

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला परिषद सदस्य के 9 ताे पं.स. सदस्य के लिए 70 दावेदारों ने भरे 79 पर्चे, अब नामांकन के लिए शनिवार व सोमवार के दिन ही शेष

पंचायत राज चुनाव काे लेकर नामांकन के तीसरे दिन तक जिला परिषद सदस्याें के लिए 9 ताे पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए 70 दावेदाराें ने 79 नामांकन भरे। नामांकन प्रक्रिया के साथ ही पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव को लेकर सरगर्मियां तेज हाे गई। जिले में 15 पंचायत समितियां के लिए 383 सदस्य सीटें है।

जबकि जिला परिषद के लिए 47 सदस्य सीटें है। 9 नवंबर नामांकन का अंतिम दिन है, लेकिन अभी तक पार्टियों ने प्रत्याशियों के नामों की घोषणा नहीं की है। कांग्रेस की तरफ से अब तक प्रत्याशियों के नामों को लेकर मंथन का ही दौर चल रहा है। पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष जाकिर हुसैन गैसावत ने बताया कि कल या परसों में सूची जारी की जा सकती है।

इच्छुक दावेदारों से आवेदन के अंतिम दिन तक लिए जाएंगे। इधर, भाजपा की तरफ से पैनल बनाकर आलाकमान तक भेज चुकी है, लेकिन वहां से अभी तक नामों पर फाइनल मुहर नहीं लगी है। इधर, रालोपा की ओर से शुक्रवार को पार्टी की तरफ से मेड़ता पंचायत समिति के 6 वार्डों के लिए छह प्रत्याशियों की पहली सूची पार्टी संयोजक हनुमान बेनीवाल, जिला पर्यवेक्षक नारायण बेनीवाल, मेड़ता प्रभारी व विधायक इंद्रा बावरी द्वारा जारी कर दी गई। भाजपा-कांग्रेस के नेता व पदाधिकारी प्राप्त आवेदनों के प्रत्याशियों के नामों पर अंतिम रूप से मुहर लगाने को लेकर उलझन में नजर आए।

तीसरे दिन आए 74 नामांकन
जिले की 15 पंचायत समिति के 383 वार्डों के लिए शुक्रवार को तीसरे दिन कुल-68 नामांकन भरे गए। यह सभी नामांकन संबंधित उपखंड कार्यालय, तहसील या उप तहसील कार्यालय स्तर पर दावेदारों ने किए है। वहीं जिला स्तर पर कलेक्ट्रेट में लिए जा रहे जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए शुक्रवार को 6 नामांकन भरे गए। कुल-74 नामांकन प्राप्त हो चुके हैं। जिसमें 9 जिला परिषद सदस्य तथा 79 नामांकन प्राप्त हुए हैं।

कांग्रेस-भाजपा से टिकटों पर जयपुर से लगेगी अंतिम मुहर, कई वार्डों में टिकट लेने वाले भी नहीं
भाजपा ने पंचायत समिति सदस्य और जिला परिषद वार्डों के लिए नामों का पैनल तैयार कर लिया है, लेकिन प्रत्याशियों के नामों की घोषणा नहीं की है। वहीं कांग्रेस की तरफ से अभी कोई स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं है। जिन वार्डों में एक ही नाम पर सहमति है ऐसी सीटाें पर नाम फाइनल हो चुके हैं, लेकिन 30 फीसदी सीटों पर एक से अधिक प्रत्याशियों ने आवेदन किया है, जहां जिताऊ और टिकाऊ प्रत्याशी के नाम को लेकर पार्टी स्तर चर्चा के बाद अब अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है।

भाजपा-कांग्रेस के दलों के नेता और जनप्रतिनिधि अब प्रत्याशियों के नामों की फाइनल सूची के लिए जयपुर में भी आलाकमान से चर्चा कर रहे हैं। भाजपा की तरफ से पांच-पांच विधानसभा के हिसाब से 3-3 पैनल तैयार कर नामों की सूचियां जयपुर भिजवाई गई है। कांग्रेस की तरफ से भी ऐसा की किया जा रहा है। सूत्रों से यह भी जानकारी सामने आई है कि कुछ ऐसे भी वार्ड हैं जहां से कोई टिकट लेने वाला भी सामने नहीं आया है।

9 नवंबर को नामांकन का अंतिम दिन, 10 को जांच
जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 9 तो पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 79 प्रत्याशियों ने ही आवेदन जमा करवाए हैं। अब शनिवार को नामांकन भरे जाएंगे, इसके बाद रविवार को अवकाश रहेगा। सोमवार को नामांकन का आखिरी दिन रहेगा। जिला परिषद की 47 और पंचायत समितियों की 383 सदस्य सीटें हैं। 10 नवंबर को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी।

खींवसर : चुनाव नामांकन जारी, 6 ने किया नामांकन
खींवसर पंचायत समिति के 31 वार्डों में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव को लेकर तीसरे दिन 6 उम्मीदवारों ने अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया है। वार्ड 19 से 2 उम्मीदवार, वार्ड 20 से 2, वार्ड 23 से 2 उम्मीदवारों ने अपना अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया है। एसडीएम राजकेश मीणा ने बताया कि 6 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं।

