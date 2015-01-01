पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निशाना:कांग्रेस सरकार में प्रदेश में विकास के काम ठप, जनता परेशान : भाजपा

नागौर25 मिनट पहले
नागौर।. प्रेसवार्ता में मौजूद भाजपा पदाधिकारी।
  • भारतीय जनता पार्टी की ओर से नागौर में आयोजित हुई प्रेस वार्ता

कांग्रेस सरकार ने प्रदेश की ग्राम पंचायतों के वित्तीय हितों पर जबरदस्त कुठाराघात करते हुए विकास के कार्यों में लगने वाली राशि को रोक दिया है। इसके चलते ग्राम पंचायतों के विकास के कार्य ठप हो गए हैं। जिससे परेशानी बढ़ी है।

मानासर स्थित एक निजी कांप्लेक्स में रविवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी की ओर से आयोजित प्रेस वार्ता को संबोधित करते हुए विधायक व पार्टी जिलाध्यक्ष मोहनराम चौधरी कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार बोझ बनती जा रही है।सरकार की मनमर्जी के चलते पंचायत चुनावों को अलग-अलग समय करवा कर जनता के पैसों की बर्बादी कर दी है।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में बीजेपी बेहतर प्रदर्शन करते हुए पंचायती राज चुनाव में अपना जिला प्रमुख बनाएगी तथा नागौर शहर मंडल की आठ में से पांच से अधिक पंचायत समितियों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रधान बनेंगे। भाजपा शहर महामंत्री रमेश अपूर्वा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी खुद की लड़ाई से बाज नहीं आ रही है।

