मिठड़िया ग्राम में आयोजित किया गया सम्मान समारोह:कांग्रेस किसानों, मजदूरों व आमजन को साथ लेकर चलने वाली पार्टी : बाजिया

चुईएक घंटा पहले
ग्राम मिठडिया में पंचायत समिति सदस्य वार्ड संख्या 13 के कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार भंवरलाल बाजिया की ओर से सम्मान समारोह आयाेजित हुआ। समारोह में मंडल सदस्य के लिए चुनावी मैदान में उतरे निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी चंद्राराम डूकिया ने नामांकन वापस लेकर कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार भंवरलाल बाजिया को समर्थन दिया।

निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी डूकिया ने कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार व समाजसेवी भंवरलाल बाजिया का समर्थन किया। ब्लॉक कांग्रेस महासचिव चंद्राराम डूकिया ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने भंवरलाल बाजिया मिठडिया को प्रत्याशी बनाया है तो उन्हाेंने कांग्रेस के पक्ष में समर्थन दिया।

इस मौके पर सरपंच प्रतिनिधि भंवरलाल खालिया, नाथूराम सिवर, धरूराम डूडी, पूर्व सरपंच अमराराम, आईदानराम गरवा, किसनाराम तलवाड़ा, गोपालसिंह, लिखमाराम सिवर, सोहनलाल नायक, भंवरलाल बिंदा, बंशीलाल पुनिया, भंवरलाल जाखड़, चेनाराम नेतड, बुधाराम डूडी, निंबाराम पंच, श्रीपाल तलवाड़ा, मांगूराम, सुगनाराम, उगमाराम, देवकरण बावरी, सत्यनारायण पूर्व सरपंच, परशाराम, सुशील डूडी, महेंद्र डूकिया, रामकरण ढाका मौजूद रहे।

