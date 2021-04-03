पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सभापति चुनाव:कांग्रेस की पायल मानीं, निर्दलीय नामांकन उठाया, अब ममता-मीतू में होगा मुकाबला

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • 7 फरवरी को होने हैं चुनाव, क्रॉस वोटिंग का दोनों को ही खतरा

नगर परिषद नागौर के सभापति पद के लिए अब दो उम्मीदवारों के बीच सीधा मुकाबला हो गया है। गुरुवार को नाम वापसी के अंतिम दिन निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार व कांग्रेस की टिकट पर वार्ड नंबर 11 से जीती पार्षद पायल गहलोत ने अपना नाम वापस ले लिया। हालांकि इसकी पहले से ही अटकलें लगाई जा रही थीं।

अब सभापति की दौड़ में कांग्रेस की टिकट से वार्ड नंबर 15 की ममता भाटी तथा वार्ड नंबर 39 से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार मीतू बोथरा मैदान में हैं। अब दोनों के बीच सीधी टक्कर है। उधर, जबकि कांग्रेस पार्टी की फूट अब खुलकर सामने आ गई है।

इसका खुलासा पायल गहलोत के पति प्रणय ने देर शाम प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में भी कर दिया। साथ ही यह भी स्पष्ट कर दिया कि उनके साथ केवल 7-8 पार्षद थे, लेकिन उनका सम्पर्क किसी से भी नहीं हुआ। कहा, कांग्रेस के 27 पार्षद हैं, वे भी एकजुट नहीं हैं। कहा, एकजुट रहते तो यह सोचना नहीं पड़ता कि क्या हो सकता है। कांग्रेस के पार्षदों को तो कम से कम एकजुट रहना चाहिए था, लेकिन ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं हुआ।

बाड़ाबंदी, निर्दलीय मीतू बोथरा के साथ मौज्ूद निर्दलीय और भाजपा के पार्षद

ये हैं निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मीतू बोथरा के समर्थक पार्षद। इनमें बीजेपी व निर्दलीय दोनों शामिल हैं। बाड़ेबंदी में इनको जिले से बाहर रखा गया है। इनको चुनाव के ऐनवक्त पर ही यहां लाया जाएगा। मीतू का दावा है कि उनके पास पर्याप्त संख्याबल है और वे बोर्ड बना लेंगे। उधर, ममता भाटी के पति मांगीलाल भाटी का भी यही दावा है कि उनके पास पर्याप्त संख्याबल है और बोर्ड कांग्रेस बना लेगी। कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों का भी फूट के सवाल पर यही कहना है कि हम सब साथ हैं।

प्रणय बोले- पूर्व विधायक हबीबुर्रहमान के कहने पर वापस लिया नामांकन
नामांकन लेने के बाद निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी पायल के पति प्रणय ने प्रेस वार्ता की। उन्होंने कहा कि टिकट का मामला आया तो पूर्व विधायक हबीबुर्रहमान ने कहा था कि पार्षद पूरे नहीं हो पा रहे हैं इसके अलावा प्रेशर भी आ रहा है। इसलिए मांगी लाल को टिकट देना पड़ा।

प्रणय ने बताया कि टिकट नहीं आने के कारण चुनाव नहीं लड़ने का फैसला किया। हबीब के कहने पर ही नाम वापस लिया। मुख्यमंत्री के हस्तक्षेप के प्रश्न पर प्रणय ने बताया कि सीएम से उनकी रिश्तेदारी है लेकिन वह काम नहीं आती। क्योंकि इसमें ज्यादा संख्या बल ही काम देता है। चुनाव के बाद सभी पार्षद बाड़ाबंदी में चले गए थे।

8-10 पार्षद अभी तक किसी के भी साथ नहीं
इधर, जानकारों के अनुसार कांग्रेस के 27 पार्षद हैं जो एकजुट नहीं हैं। ये दो खेमों में बंटे हुए हैं। वहीं आठ-दस पार्षद अभी भी खुले में घूम रहे हैं जो किसी के भी खेमे नहीं हैं। ऐसे में इनकी भूमिका भी बड़ी निर्णायक हो सकती है। इसके चलते क्राॅस वोटिंग से भी इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

