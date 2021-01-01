पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सभापति चुनाव:कांग्रेस का हाथ ममता के साथ, विरोध में पायल, मीतू भी निर्दलीय उतरीं

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभापति के लिए 3 प्रत्याशियों ने भरे छह नामांकन
  • मीतू बोथरा ने भी निर्दलीय के रूप में भरा नामांकन

सभापति पद के लिए मंगलवार को 3 उम्मीदवारों ने दो-दो नामांकन भरे। कांग्रेस की टिकट पर वार्ड 15 से ममता भाटी तथा निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के तौर पर वार्ड 39 से पार्षद मीतू बोथरा व वार्ड 11 की पायल गहलोत ने नामांकन भरा। नामांकनों की जांच बुधवार को होगी। नाम वापसी गुरुवार को है। हालांकि सभापति पद के लिए कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार ममता भाटी और निर्दलीय मीतू बोथरा के बीच सीधा मुकाबला तय माना जा रहा है। निवर्तमान सभापति मांगीलाल की पत्नी ममता भाटी को पार्टी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने सिंबल जारी किया है।

दूसरी दावेदार सीएम गहलोत की रिश्तेदार पायल को टिकट नहीं मिला ऐसे में पायल ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन भरा है। दूसरी तरफ पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि पायल की तरफ से केवल डमी नामांकन भरा है, वो वापस उठा लेंगे। निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी पायल के पति प्रणय गहलोत का कहना है कि वो अपने समर्थक पार्षदों के साथ बैठक कर ही निर्णय लेंगे कि पत्नी काे चुनाव लड़वाना है या नहीं। अगर वो पार्टी के खिलाफ बगावत कर पत्नी को चुनाव लड़तेे हैं तो सभापति पद के लिए मुकाबला त्रिकोणीय हो जाएगा।
सीएम की रिश्तेदार हैं पायल गहलोत, दो खेमों में बंटे कांग्रेस के पार्षद, नाम वापसी कल, चुनाव 7 को

इस घटनाक्रम से पहले भी कांग्रेसी पार्षद दो धड़ों में बंटे हुए हैं। ऐसे में क्रॉस वोटिंग भी होना तय माना जा रहा है। पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के अनुसार कांग्रेस की बाड़ेबंदी जोधपुर-उदयपुर, निर्दलीयों व भाजपा की अजमेर-जयपुर में की गई है। उधर, पदाधिकारियों के अनुसार पायल के ससुर जेठमल गहलोत कहना है कि वो पार्टी के खिलाफ पुत्रवधू को चुनाव नहीं लड़वाएंगे। ऐसा होता है तो मुकाबला कांग्रेस की ममता और निर्दलीय मीतू बोथरा में ही होगा।

चुनाव प्रभारी बोले- पायल से वार्ता जारी, नामांकन विड्रोल होगा
चुनाव प्रभारी गजेंद्र सिंह सांखला का कहना है कि वार्ड 11 से पार्षद अपना नामांकन बुधवार को विड्रोल कर लेंगी। उनसे वार्ता जारी है, अच्छे परिणाम मिलेंगे। कहा, कांग्रेस कुचेरा में निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष बना चुकी है। मेड़ता, डेगाना, लाडनूं में बोर्ड बनाने जा रही है। नावां-कुचामन में भी पार्टी अच्छी स्थिति में है। आरोप लगाया कि भाजपा उनके पार्षदों को प्रलोभन देने का प्रयास कर रही है, ऐसे में अलग-अलग निकाय से चुने पार्षदों की हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग रोकने के लिए पार्टी की तरफ से एक जगहों पर रखा गया है।

पार्टियों से चुनकर आए पार्षद खेमों में बंटे, बहुमत के लिए चाहिए 31

कांग्रेस-भाजपा के सिंबल पर चुनकर आए पार्षद एक-दूसरे सभापति के दावेदारों के खेमों में बंट चुके हैं। कांग्रेस के कई पार्षद निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मीतू के खेमे में है, तो अनेक निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी कांग्रेस के खेमे में हैं। भाजपा के कुछ पार्षद निर्दलीय के खेमे की बाड़ाबंदी से गायब हैं। मांगीलाल भाटी का दावा है कि उनके पास पर्याप्त बहुमत के लायक प्रत्याशी हैं और बोर्ड बना लेंगे। उधर, मीतू बोथरा का भी यही दावा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser