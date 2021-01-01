पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना की तैयारी:एजेंट फॉर्म जमा कराने व चुनावों में किए खर्चे का विवरण देने का सिलसिला शुरू

कुचामन सिटी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 31 जनवरी को होगी मतगणना, अब तक 100 प्रत्याशियों ने दिया खर्च विवरण

नगर पालिका चुनाव गुरुवार को सम्पन्न होने के बाद शुक्रवार को एसडीएम कार्यालय में उम्मीदवारों द्वारा मतगणना में अपने-अपने कांऊटिंग एजेंट बैठाने के लिए फॉर्म जमा करवाने एवं चुनावों में किए खर्चे का विवरण देने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया।

कनिष्ठ लेखाकार कमल किशोर शर्मा ने बताया कि 31 जनवरी को मतगणना होगी। इसके लिए प्रत्याशी के अलावा एक कांऊटिंग एजेंट भी मतगणना में साथ जाएगा। इसके लिए शुक्रवार को कांऊटिंग एजेन्ट अपना फॉर्म जमा करवाने में जुटे रहे। वहीं प्रत्याशियों द्वारा चुनाव में किए गए खर्चे का विवरण भी दिया गया।

सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी घनश्याम शर्मा ने बताया कि चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशानुसार चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव में हुए खर्च का विवरण देना आवश्यक है। उन्होंने बताया कि शुक्रवार को करीब 100 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने चुनाव खर्चे का विवरण दे दिया है। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने बताया कि काऊटिंग एजेन्ट के मतगणना प्रवेश कार्ड शनिवार को जारी कर दिए जाएंगे।

