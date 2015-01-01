पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:कोरोना असर: नहीं होगा सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन

नावां सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुमावत समाज ने बैठक में लिया सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय, 15वें सम्मेलन को किया स्थगित, 14वां भी नहीं किया था

शहर के राधाकृष्ण भगवान के मंदिर में सोमवार को अपराह्न 3 बजे कुमावत समाज सुधार सेवा समिति की मासिक बैठक आयोजित की गई। समिति के अध्यक्ष मदनलाल पीपलोदा व समाज के अध्यक्ष नारायणराम नोखवाल की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। बैठक में कोषाध्यक्ष तुलसीराम राजस्थानी की ओर से 14 वें सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन की ऑडिट रिपोर्ट पढ़कर सुनाई गई।

इसके पश्चात समाज की ओर से सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया गया कि कोरोना महामारी व सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइड लाइन की पालन करते हुए आगामी रामनवमी 2021 को सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन आयोजित नहीं किया जाएगा। 15 वें सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन को एक वर्ष के लिए स्थगित किया जाएगा।

पंद्रह वर्षों में पहली बार समाज की ओर से सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन नहीं करने का निर्णय लिया गया, क्योंकि 14वां सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन कोरोना महामारी के चलते धूमधाम से नहीं मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर समिति के कोषाध्यक्ष व स्थानीय कवि तुलसीराम राजस्थानी को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर काव्य रत्न व अन्य साहित्यिक सम्मान मिलने पर समाज की ओर से माला व साफा बन्धन करके अभिनन्दन किया गया।

बैठक में बाबूलाल दुबलदिया, हेमाराम ठेकेदार, नवरतन केमिस्ट, श्रवणकुमार जलांधरा, मोहनलाल मारवाल, डॉ. किशनलाल कुमावत, नवरतन मोरवाल, चुन्नीलाल जलांधरा, मोहनलाल कुसमीवाल, प्रभुराम किरोड़ीवाल, मदनलाल ठेकेदार सहित समाज के अन्य लोग मौजूद रहे।

