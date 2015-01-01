पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल:सर्दी में कोरोना का दायरा बढ़ा, मेड़ता में 237 एक्टिव मरीज, जायल में सैंपलिंग दुगुनी की

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले भर में एक्टिव केस भी 898 तक पहुंचे, जायल में हो चुकी है 5 की मौत

कोरोना को लेकर अब जांच का दायरा बढ़ाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। ऐसा सर्दी को देखते हुए किया जा रहा है ताकि बदलते मौसम में कोरोना को कुछ हद तक नियंत्रित किया जा सके। इस दौरान यह भी देखा जाएगा कि लोग हृदय रोगी भर्ती हो रहे है वे अधिक संक्रमित न हो जाए। हालात यह है कि हृदय रोगी पॉजिटिव होने के बाद ठीक भी हो रहे है। लेकिन इसके बाद वे नेगेटिव आने के बाद हृदयाघात से उनकी जान जा रही है।

फेफड़ों में संक्रमण फैलने के बाद समस्या और अधिक बढ़ गई है। इधर जिले में गुरुवार को 68 नए संक्रमित आए। खास बात यह है कि शहर में संख्या को कम करके बताए जाने की भी चर्चा है लेकिन चिकित्सा विभाग इसे अफवाह ही बताता है। अभी भी 1600 से अधिक लोगों के सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकि है। आधिकारिक रूप से 70 लोगों की मौत हुई है। हालांकि सच इससे अलग है। एक्टिव केस भी 898 तक पहुंच चुके है।

1327 लोगों की रिपोर्ट की जांच आना बाकी, 68 लोग और हुए कोरोना संक्रमित

जायल ब्लॉक में गुरुवार को कलेक्टर डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी के निर्देशानुसार कोविड-19 सैंपलिंग का दायरा बढ़ाया गया। बीसीएमएचओ ने बताया कि जायल ब्लॉक में पहले प्रतिदिन 90 से 100 के बीच सैंपलिंग की जा रही थी। कोविड-19 के बढ़ते रोगियों के मध्य नजर कलेक्टर के आदेश सैंपलिंग 150 से 200 के मध्य करवाई गई। ब्लॉक के सभी सीएचसी, पीएचसी के प्रभारियों को निर्देश दिए गए है कि भीड़-भाड़ वाले क्षेत्रों, बाजार, सरकारी कार्यालयों में आने वाले लोगों को मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना के लिए प्रेरित किया जाए।

कोरोना की रोकथाम एवं बचाव को जनआंदोलन के रूप में बढ़ाया जाए। वहीं मातृ-शिशु एवं स्वास्थ्य दिवस अयोजित किया गया जिसमें 563 बच्चों व 152 गर्भवती महिलाओं का टीकाकरण किया गया। उन्हाेंने बताया कि मार्च से 18 नवंबर तक जायल में 13489 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। जिसमें 13160 लोगों की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त की गई। जायल में अब तक 12640 लोग नेगेटिव आ चुके है। और 520 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिसमें से 418 लोग स्वस्थ्य हो चुके है। 102 अभी भी एक्टिव है। जायल में 5 की मौत हो चुकी है।

8 और संक्रमित मिले, एक्टिव केस 56 हुए

कुचेरा | शहर में गुरुवार को 8 नये संक्रमित मिले। राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी डॉ. रामेदव धूण ने बताया कि अब संक्रमण के सक्रिय मामले 56 हो गए हैं। शहर में अब तक कुल 1792 लोगों के सेम्पल लिये जा चूके हैं। कुल 182 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाये गये हैं। जिनमें से 126 व्यक्ति कोरोना को हराकर वापस निगेटिव हो गए हैं।

समस्या : पुलिस चपेट में, प्रकरण लंबित हो रहे

इधर, कोरोना का कहर थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। आम लोगों के साथ अब पुलिस भी बड़े पैमाने पर कोरोना की चपेट में है। हालत ये है कि जिले के परबतसर, कुचामन, मेड़ता सिटी, मारोठ, रोल तथा कोतवाली थाने से अब तक कई पुलिस कार्मिक पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं, और यह सिलसिला अभी थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।

अभी भी कई पुलिस कार्मिक कोरोना की चपेट में हैं, जिनको आइसोलेट किया हुआ है। इसके अलावा उनके नए सिरे से सैंपल भी लिए जा रहे हैं। इधर, जानकारों के अनुसार पुलिस लोगों के सीधी सम्पर्क में तो रहती ही है। इसके अलावा रिपोर्ट लेने से लेकर परिवादी एवं आरोपियों की धरपकड़ में भी लोगों के सम्पर्क में रहना पड़ता है।

ऐसे में कोरोना की चपेट से बचना काफी मुश्किल हो जाता है। कई बार तो पुलिस जिनको पकड़ती हैं उनकी जब कोरोना जांच करवाई जाती है तो वे ही पॉजिटिव निकल आते हैं। पुलिस कार्मिक आरोपियों के सम्पर्क में आते हैं उनको भी आइसोलेट करना पड़ता है। इससे प्रकरण लंबित भी हो रहे हैं।

मेड़ता में सर्वाधिक 237 एक्टिव मरीज की संख्या

चिकित्सा विभाग के अनुसार जिले के मेड़ता में सर्वाधिक 237 मरीज एक्टिव है। इसके साथ ही नागौर में 129 मरीज, कुचामन में 13, डीडवाना में 112 मरीज, लाडनूं में 108, डेगाना में 42, जायल में 100 मरीज, परबतसर में 60 मरीज, मूंडवा में 20 मरीज और रियांबड़ी में 5 एक्टिव मरीज वर्तमान में है। चिकित्सा विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कुल मरीजों की संख्या 898 है।

कोराेना अपडेट

  • कुल पॉजिटिव : 7952
  • ठीक हो गए 6984
  • कुल मौत 90
  • नए पॉजिटिव 68
  • एक्टिव केस 898
  • कुल सैंपल 154172
  • रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग 1327
