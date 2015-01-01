पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर में कोरोना:48 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, 48 ही ठीक होने पर डिस्चार्ज किए गए; शहर में बढ़ाया गया जांच का दायार

नागौर11 मिनट पहले
कोरोना की रोकथाम एवं बचाव को जनआंदोलन के रूप में बढ़ाया जाए।
  • जिले के परबतसर, कुचामन, मेड़ता सिटी, मारोठ, रोल तथा कोतवाली थाने से अब तक कई पुलिस कार्मिक पॉजिटिव आ चुके

शुक्रवार को जिले में 48 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। वहीं, एक की मौत भी हो गई। जिसके बाद नागौर जिले में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 6926 पर पहुंच गया। साथ की मौत का आंकड़ा कुल 71 पर पहुंच गया। जिसके बाद अब जांच का दायरा बढ़ाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। ऐसा सर्दी को देखते हुए किया जा रहा है ताकि बदलते मौसम में कोरोना को कुछ हद तक नियंत्रित किया जा सके। इस दौरान यह भी देखा जाएगा कि लोग हृदय रोगी भर्ती हो रहे है वे अधिक संक्रमित न हो जाए।

एक तरफ जहां 48 नए संक्रमित मिले। वहीं, 48 लोगों को ठीक होने पर आज डिस्चार्ज भी किया गया। जिन्हें कुछ दिन घर में ही होम क्वारैंटाइन रहने की सलाह दी गई है। जिसके बाद कोरोना से रिकवर होने वालों का आंकड़ा 6437 पहुंच गया है।

जांच का दायरा बढ़ाया गया

जायल ब्लॉक में कलेक्टर डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी के निर्देशानुसार कोविड-19 सैंपलिंग का दायरा बढ़ाया गया। बीसीएमएचओ ने बताया कि जायल ब्लॉक में पहले प्रतिदिन 90 से 100 के बीच सैंपलिंग की जा रही थी। कोविड-19 के बढ़ते रोगियों के मध्य नजर कलेक्टर के आदेश सैंपलिंग 150 से 200 के मध्य करवाई गई। ब्लॉक के सभी सीएचसी, पीएचसी के प्रभारियों को निर्देश दिए गए है कि भीड़-भाड़ वाले क्षेत्रों, बाजार, सरकारी कार्यालयों में आने वाले लोगों को मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना के लिए प्रेरित किया जाए।

कोरोना की रोकथाम एवं बचाव को जनआंदोलन के रूप में बढ़ाया जाए। वहीं मातृ-शिशु एवं स्वास्थ्य दिवस अयोजित किया गया जिसमें 563 बच्चों व 152 गर्भवती महिलाओं का टीकाकरण किया गया।

समस्या : पुलिस चपेट में, प्रकरण लंबित हो रहे

इधर, कोरोना का कहर थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। आम लोगों के साथ अब पुलिस भी बड़े पैमाने पर कोरोना की चपेट में है। हालत ये है कि जिले के परबतसर, कुचामन, मेड़ता सिटी, मारोठ, रोल तथा कोतवाली थाने से अब तक कई पुलिस कार्मिक पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं, और यह सिलसिला अभी थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।

अभी भी कई पुलिस कार्मिक कोरोना की चपेट में हैं, जिनको आइसोलेट किया हुआ है। इसके अलावा उनके नए सिरे से सैंपल भी लिए जा रहे हैं। इधर, जानकारों के अनुसार पुलिस लोगों के सीधी सम्पर्क में तो रहती ही है। इसके अलावा रिपोर्ट लेने से लेकर परिवादी एवं आरोपियों की धरपकड़ में भी लोगों के सम्पर्क में रहना पड़ता है।

ऐसे में कोरोना की चपेट से बचना काफी मुश्किल हो जाता है। कई बार तो पुलिस जिनको पकड़ती हैं उनकी जब कोरोना जांच करवाई जाती है तो वे ही पॉजिटिव निकल आते हैं। पुलिस कार्मिक आरोपियों के सम्पर्क में आते हैं उनको भी आइसोलेट करना पड़ता है। इससे प्रकरण लंबित भी हो रहे हैं।

