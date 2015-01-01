पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर में कोरोना से जंग:डीएम जितेंद्र कुमार और एसपी श्वेता धनखड़ ने पैदल मार्च निकाला, मास्क लगाने की अपील की

नागौर40 मिनट पहले
नागौर की सड़कों पर डीएम और एसपी का पैदल मार्च।

कोरोना जन जागृति कार्यक्रम के तहत जिला नागौर में पुलिस व प्रशासन द्वारा पैदल मार्च निकाला गया। जिसमें एसपी श्वेता धनखड़ और डीएम जितेंद्र कुमार ने राहगीरों से मास्क लगाने की अपील की। साथ ही मास्क भी बांटे। साथ ही मास्क का नियमित रूप से प्रयोग करने की अपील की। गौरतलब है कि नागौर में सोमवार को सबसे ज्यादा 156 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए।

शहर में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 7408 पर पहुंच गया। वहीं, कुल 63 लोगों को ठीक होने पर डिस्चार्ज किया गया। जिसके बाद कोरोना से ठीक हुए लोगों की संख्या 6693 पर पहुंच गई। जिसके बाद जिले में अब कुल 642 एक्टिव केस ही बचे हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल 159781 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की जा चुकी है। जिसमें से कुल 7408 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए। वहीं, कुल मृतकों की संख्या 73 है।

आरटीपीसीआर लैब में प्रतिदिन 1300 सैम्पल की हो रही जांच
जिला मुख्यालय स्थित जेएलएन राजकीय अस्पताल में स्थापित आरटी-पीसीआर लैब में ऑटोमेटिक आरएनए एक्सट्रेक्शन मशीन स्थापित की जा चुकी है। जिसके बाद से 24 घंटे राउंड द क्लाॅक कोरोना सैम्पल की जांच की जा रही है। लैब में क्षमता से अधिक 1300 से 1500 कोरोना सैम्पल की जांच हो रही है।

लोगों को मास्क लगाए।
