सुविधा:बेटियां स्टेडियम में ले सकेंगी बॉक्सिंग की ट्रेनिंग, खेल की सुविधा के लिए पंचिंग बैग भी लगाए गए

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
नागौर. जिला स्टेडियम में बॉक्सिंग पंचिंग बैग का शुभारंभ करते हुए।

कार्यालय जिला खेलकूद प्रशिक्षण केंद्र नागौर स्टेडियम में बुधवार को बॉक्सिंग खेल की सुविधा के लिए पंचिंग बैग स्थापित किय गया। कार्यवाहक जिला खेल अधिकारी भंवरा राम सियाग ने अन्य खेलों की तरह बॉक्सिंग खेल की सुविधा का शुभारंभ किया। नागौर स्टेडियम पर पूर्व में कबड्डी, खो-खो, हॉकी, एथलेटिक्स, फुटबॉल, हैंडबॉल, वॉलीबॉल, बास्केटबॉल, बैडमिंटन, क्रिकेट, कुश्ती, जिम्नास्टिक आदि खेलों की सुविधा उपयोग में आ रही है।

उन्होंंने बताया कि अब वर्तमान में एक और खेल बॉक्सिंग की सुविधाएं भी खिलाड़ियों के लिए जोड़ दी गई है। यह सुविधा पूर्व में नागौर स्टेडियम में नहीं थी। हाल ही खिलाड़ियों की मांग पर बॉक्सिंग खेल की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई गई है। बॉक्सिंग खिलाड़ियों के लिए यह फायदेमंद होगी और भविष्य निर्माण के लिए सहायक सिद्ध होगी। बॉक्सिंग पंचिंग बैग का विधिवत पूजन कर स्थापित किया गया।

इस अवसर पर खिलाड़ी एवं व्याख्याता शिव शंकर व्यास, शारीरिक शिक्षक रामकुमार कुकणा, ब्रिजेश बंजारा, भंवर बिश्नोई, भागीरथ गोरचिया, रामू राम, रमेश सिंवर, मनीष गोदारा, हरेंद्र जाखड़, परमेश्वर लाल, महावीर सुरेश ईनाणिया, हुलास सहित महिला खिलाड़ियों में अमिता, मानसी, रिद्धिमा, पूजा, स्नेहा आदि उपस्थित थे। जिला स्टेडियम में मुक्केबाजों को प्रैक्टिस के लिए पंचिंग बैग मिला है। यहां युवाओं के साथ-साथ लड़कियां आत्मरक्षा के लिए बॉक्सिंग की ट्रेनिंग ले सकेगी।

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि कई लड़कियां बाॅक्सिंग सीखने की इच्छुक होती हैं। वो बॉक्सिंग सीखने के लिए अभ्यास कर सकेगी। जिला खेल अधिकारी सियाक ने बताया कि बॉक्सिंग के खिलाड़ियों के लिए यह अच्छी सुविधा है, जो स्टेडियम में उपलब्ध हो गई। जो अपना कॅरियर बॉक्सिंग खेल में बनाना चाहते है।

