आयोजन:जन संख्या नियंत्रण कानून बनवाने की मांग, ली शपथ

नागाैर41 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जनसंख्या समाधान फाउंडेशन की ओर से जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून बनवाने की मांग को लेकर महिला इकाई की कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। प्रदेश महिला प्रमुख सरोज प्रजापत के नेतृत्व में एकत्रित होकर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को प्रणाम किया गया। और तिरंगे के सामने जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून बनवाने की प्रतिज्ञा ली।

महिला कार्यकर्ताओं ने कानून की मांग के समर्थन में हस्ताक्षर करके संगठन की ओर से प्रधानमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजा गया। संगठन शुक्रवार को एक साथ तीन हजार स्थानों पर प्रतिज्ञा दिवस आयोजित कर रहा है। तीन लाख कार्यकर्ता हस्ताक्षर कर पीएम को भेज रहे है। प्रजापत ने बताया कि अभियान को समर्थन प्राप्त है।

प्रतिनिधिमंडल राष्ट्रपति से मिलकर अपनी मांग रख चुका है। इस दौरान राधिका, संतोष, भावना कुमावत, जया, उषा वासवानी, ललिता सैनी, सुशीला, जानकी भार्गव, लता श्रीवास्तव, ममशिका, आयचुकी भाकल, अरूणा भार्गव, पूजा, सरिता, सुमित्रा भार्गव मौजूद रहे।

